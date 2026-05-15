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Hot, dusty weekend ahead as UAE temperatures soar to 42°C

NCM forecasts strong winds, blowing dust and hazy skies across parts of the UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Friday’s weather will be fair in general, with light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds becoming active at times.
Friday’s weather will be fair in general, with light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds becoming active at times.
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Dubai: Fair skies and warm conditions are expected across the UAE on Friday, with temperatures set to remain high in inland areas while fresh winds may trigger blowing dust in some parts of the country, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

The NCM said Friday’s weather will be fair in general, with light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds becoming active at times, particularly during the daytime, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h in exposed areas.

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Temperatures are expected to reach 42°C in Al Ain and Liwa, while Abu Dhabi is forecast to record a high of 38°C and Dubai 36°C. Humidity levels are expected to rise overnight and into Saturday morning, especially in coastal areas.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to range from moderate to rough at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.

The weather is forecast to remain largely stable over the weekend, although conditions will gradually become hazier at times from Sunday, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures, particularly across western regions.

According to the forecast issued by the National Center of Meteorology, Saturday will remain fair overall, with low clouds expected over the eastern coast by night. Temperatures are likely to rise slightly, while northwesterly winds shifting southeasterly may freshen at times, reaching up to 35 km/h.

On Sunday, hazy conditions are expected intermittently, with another decrease in temperatures westward. Winds are forecast to strengthen further, with gusts reaching 40 km/h, potentially causing blowing dust and sand in open areas. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are also expected to become moderate to rough.

By Monday, the country is expected to see another slight drop in temperatures under generally fair but hazy skies. Fresh northwesterly to southwesterly winds may continue to stir dust, while rough sea conditions are expected at times in the Arabian Gulf and later in the Oman Sea by evening.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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