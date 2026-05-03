UAE weather update: Fair skies today, warmer days ahead

Temperatures set to peak in mid-40s inland with intermittent winds and calm sea conditions
Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected across the UAE on Sunday, with light to moderate winds at times, according to the national forecast.
Winds are likely to pick up intermittently, while sea conditions will remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Temperatures are forecast to reach the high 30s along coastal areas and climb into the mid-40s inland, in line with typical early May conditions in the country.
The current conditions are driven by a weak surface pressure system, combined with an extension of an upper-level high-pressure system, contributing to generally stable weather across much of the country.
From Monday, a slight drop in temperatures is expected, with largely fair conditions continuing. Winds will shift between north-westerly and south-westerly directions, remaining light to moderate but becoming fresh at times, with speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. Sea conditions will remain moderate overall.
By Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, humidity levels are expected to rise, particularly in coastal areas, with a chance of mist formation in some locations. Winds will continue to vary in direction, maintaining similar speeds and conditions.
Temperatures are then forecast to rise again on Wednesday, as southeasterly winds turn north-westerly, bringing warmer conditions across much of the country.
By Thursday, conditions will remain fair, but winds may freshen further, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/h at times. The sea in the Arabian Gulf is expected to become rough gradually by night and early morning, while remaining slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.