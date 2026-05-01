Conditions will remain generally stable, with winds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h
Dubai: Fair skies and intermittent cloud cover will prevail across the UAE on Friday, with temperatures climbing into the high 30s along coastal areas and exceeding 40°C inland, as light to moderate winds sweep across the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, conditions will remain generally stable, with winds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, occasionally strengthening to around 35 km/h. Seas are expected to be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, while humidity will increase gradually overnight, particularly in coastal areas.
Over the weekend, similar conditions are expected to persist. Saturday will bring fair to partly cloudy skies, with northwesterly to northeasterly winds freshening at times, while sea conditions remain moderate. By Sunday, the weather will remain largely stable, with continued light to moderate winds and no significant changes in temperature or cloud cover.
Into early next week, humidity is forecast to build during the night and early morning hours, especially along coastal stretches, creating a slightly more uncomfortable start to the day. Winds are expected to shift gradually from northwesterly to southwesterly directions, remaining moderate but occasionally gusty.
By Tuesday, NCM indicates a higher likelihood of mist formation in some coastal areas, alongside a continued pattern of fair weather and scattered cloud. Winds may turn southeasterly at times, while seas remain relatively calm.