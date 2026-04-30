GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Weather: UAE braces for 43°C heat, stronger winds

The country will see fair to partly cloudy skies, with winds rising and dust at times

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Cloudy and windy weather in UAE
Cloudy and windy weather in UAE
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The UAE will experience generally fair to partly cloudy weather over the coming days, with light to moderate winds occasionally strengthening and causing blowing dust, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

According to the latest bulletin, conditions on Thursday will remain stable under the influence of a weak surface pressure system combined with an upper-level high-pressure extension, with temperatures reaching up to 43°C in internal areas and around 39°C along coastal regions.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Winds are expected to range between 10 and 25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h, blowing from north-easterly to north-westerly directions, while seas will remain slight to moderate.

From Friday through Monday, the weather is forecast to stay largely fair, with occasional cloud cover and similar wind patterns. However, winds may freshen at times, particularly on Sunday and Monday, when sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea could become rough at intervals.

Humidity levels are expected to remain relatively high in coastal areas, particularly at night and early morning, while inland regions will see hotter and drier conditions.

Forecasters said the stable conditions reflect typical early summer patterns, with gradual warming and increasing wind activity across the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEweather

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dusty weather in the UAE

UAE weather: Brace for 44°C heat with dusty winds

1m read
UAE weather: Dusty winds, variable temperatures ahead

UAE weather: Dusty winds, variable temperatures ahead

1m read
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 31°C and 36°C along coastal and island areas, rising to between 38°C and 43°C inland.

Weather update: Sunny, hotter days ahead across the UAE

2m read
Calm weather across UAE today, changes expected midweek

Calm weather across UAE today, changes expected midweek

2m read