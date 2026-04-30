Weather: UAE braces for 43°C heat, stronger winds

The country will see fair to partly cloudy skies, with winds rising and dust at times
The UAE will experience generally fair to partly cloudy weather over the coming days, with light to moderate winds occasionally strengthening and causing blowing dust, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
According to the latest bulletin, conditions on Thursday will remain stable under the influence of a weak surface pressure system combined with an upper-level high-pressure extension, with temperatures reaching up to 43°C in internal areas and around 39°C along coastal regions.
Winds are expected to range between 10 and 25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h, blowing from north-easterly to north-westerly directions, while seas will remain slight to moderate.
From Friday through Monday, the weather is forecast to stay largely fair, with occasional cloud cover and similar wind patterns. However, winds may freshen at times, particularly on Sunday and Monday, when sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea could become rough at intervals.
Humidity levels are expected to remain relatively high in coastal areas, particularly at night and early morning, while inland regions will see hotter and drier conditions.
Forecasters said the stable conditions reflect typical early summer patterns, with gradual warming and increasing wind activity across the country.