UAE weather forecast: Temperatures up to 44°C with dusty winds

Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times offshore in the Arabian Gulf
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE, with rising temperatures and dusty winds expected to persist through the weekend.
In its latest bulletin , the NCM said today will see light to moderate winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, under the influence of weak surface pressure systems and an upper-level high-pressure extension. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 44°C in internal areas.
Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times offshore in the Arabian Gulf and remaining slight in the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday, with north-easterly to north-westerly winds reaching up to 40 km/h. Seas may turn rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
On Saturday and Sunday, weather will remain fair in general, with continued dusty conditions and fluctuating sea states, ranging from slight to moderate, with occasional rough conditions offshore.