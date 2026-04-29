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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures up to 44°C with dusty winds

Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times offshore in the Arabian Gulf

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dusty weather in the UAE
Dusty weather in the UAE
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE, with rising temperatures and dusty winds expected to persist through the weekend.

In its latest bulletin , the NCM said today will see light to moderate winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, under the influence of weak surface pressure systems and an upper-level high-pressure extension. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 44°C in internal areas.

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Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times offshore in the Arabian Gulf and remaining slight in the Oman Sea.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday, with north-easterly to north-westerly winds reaching up to 40 km/h. Seas may turn rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

On Saturday and Sunday, weather will remain fair in general, with continued dusty conditions and fluctuating sea states, ranging from slight to moderate, with occasional rough conditions offshore.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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