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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to reach 46°C amid dust and rough seas

Fresh winds reaching 40 km/h as temperatures ease along coast

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Weather is expected to remain generally fair, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and causing blowing dust.
Weather is expected to remain generally fair, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and causing blowing dust.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The UAE is expected to see fair weather this week, with fresh winds stirring dust and sand across parts of the country and sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf turning rough at times, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said the country was being affected by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper air high pressure system.

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Today, weather is expected to remain generally fair, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are forecast to reach between 35°C and 40°C in coastal and island areas, 42°C to 46°C inland and 32°C to 39°C in mountainous regions.

Forecasters said south-westerly to north-westerly winds could reach 40 km/h along the coast and up to 35 km/h inland and over mountainous areas.

The NCM expects similar conditions through Friday, with fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become moderate to rough from Wednesday and rough by Friday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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