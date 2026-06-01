Fresh winds reaching 40 km/h as temperatures ease along coast
Dubai: The UAE is expected to see fair weather this week, with fresh winds stirring dust and sand across parts of the country and sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf turning rough at times, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said the country was being affected by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper air high pressure system.
Today, weather is expected to remain generally fair, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 35°C and 40°C in coastal and island areas, 42°C to 46°C inland and 32°C to 39°C in mountainous regions.
Forecasters said south-westerly to north-westerly winds could reach 40 km/h along the coast and up to 35 km/h inland and over mountainous areas.
The NCM expects similar conditions through Friday, with fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become moderate to rough from Wednesday and rough by Friday.