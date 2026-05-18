Strong winds expected to trigger blowing dust and rough seas
The UAE is expected to experience generally fair but dusty weather this week, with another drop in temperatures forecast today as active winds stir up dust and rough sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the country would be affected by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.
Light to moderate north-westerly winds are expected to freshen at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with wind speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough to moderate on Monday, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by evening.
Weather conditions are expected to improve slightly on Tuesday, with fair skies and a gradual rise in temperatures across the country. South-westerly to north-westerly winds will remain light to moderate, freshening intermittently to 40 km/h.
The Arabian Gulf is expected to remain moderate, becoming rough at times in northern areas, while conditions in the Oman Sea may also become rough intermittently.
The NCM said fair weather would continue on Wednesday and Thursday, although active winds are expected to persist, raising dust in several regions.
Sea conditions are forecast to fluctuate between slight, moderate and rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea through the second half of the week.
On Friday, the weather is expected to remain generally fair, with north-westerly winds continuing to freshen at times and rough sea conditions likely to develop in the Arabian Gulf by afternoon.