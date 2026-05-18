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UAE weather forecast: Dusty conditions and cooler temperatures forecast this week

Strong winds expected to trigger blowing dust and rough seas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dusty conditions prevailed in the UAE on Monday.
Dusty conditions prevailed in the UAE on Monday.
Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The UAE is expected to experience generally fair but dusty weather this week, with another drop in temperatures forecast today as active winds stir up dust and rough sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the country would be affected by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.

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Light to moderate north-westerly winds are expected to freshen at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with wind speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough to moderate on Monday, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by evening.

Weather conditions are expected to improve slightly on Tuesday, with fair skies and a gradual rise in temperatures across the country. South-westerly to north-westerly winds will remain light to moderate, freshening intermittently to 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is expected to remain moderate, becoming rough at times in northern areas, while conditions in the Oman Sea may also become rough intermittently.

The NCM said fair weather would continue on Wednesday and Thursday, although active winds are expected to persist, raising dust in several regions.

Sea conditions are forecast to fluctuate between slight, moderate and rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea through the second half of the week.

On Friday, the weather is expected to remain generally fair, with north-westerly winds continuing to freshen at times and rough sea conditions likely to develop in the Arabian Gulf by afternoon.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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