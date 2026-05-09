Saturday to be fair but dusty at times as winds stir up dust and sand across inland areas
Dubai: The UAE is set for generally fair but dusty weather over the coming days, with temperatures expected to dip slightly before gradually rising again by midweek, according to the latest forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
NCM said Saturday would see fair conditions across most parts of the country, though dusty conditions are expected at times as northwesterly to southwesterly winds stir up blowing dust and sand, particularly over exposed inland areas.
Light to moderate winds are forecast, becoming fresh at times, especially over the sea, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h in some areas.
Temperatures are expected to range between 33°C and 38°C in coastal and island areas, while internal regions could see highs between 37°C and 43°C. Mountainous areas are forecast to record temperatures between 29°C and 34°C.
Sea conditions are expected to remain moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf on Saturday, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.
On Sunday, similar weather conditions are expected to continue, with fair skies and occasional dusty conditions caused by fresh winds over the sea and inland areas.
Humidity levels are forecast to increase during the night and early mornings on Monday and Tuesday across some coastal areas, with a chance of mist or fog formation northward.
The NCM said northwesterly to southwesterly winds would continue into the start of the week, occasionally causing blowing dust, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to remain rough during daytime periods on Monday before easing later.
By Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to rise slightly, with generally fair weather continuing across the UAE and lighter sea conditions expected in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.