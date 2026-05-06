GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: High humidity, 45°C heat and dust likely

Humidity to reach 85% on coasts as winds strengthen and sand blows inland

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rising temperatures, and dusty conditions expected towards this weekend.
Rising temperatures, and dusty conditions expected towards this weekend.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The UAE will experience generally fair weather with a gradual rise in temperatures, while dusty conditions and stronger winds are expected towards the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Conditions on Wednesday are forecast to be fair overall, with clouds developing eastward by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, reaching up to 35 km/h.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Temperatures are expected to peak between 40°C and 45°C in internal areas, while coastal regions will see highs of up to 39°C. Humidity levels could reach as high as 85 per cent in coastal areas, particularly during the night and early morning hours.

Over the coming days, similar conditions will persist, with fair to partly cloudy skies. Winds are expected to shift from north-westerly to south-easterly directions, remaining light to moderate but strengthening at times, especially over the sea.

By Friday, a slight and gradual drop in temperatures is forecast, although winds may increase to 40 km/h, causing rougher conditions in the Arabian Gulf.

Dusty conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday, with blowing sand likely over exposed areas as winds freshen. Sea conditions are forecast to turn moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

The NCM said the prevailing conditions are linked to weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper air high-pressure sys

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The current conditions are driven by a weak surface pressure system, combined with an extension of an upper-level high-pressure system.

UAE weather: Fair skies today, warmer days ahead

2m read
Winds are expected to blow from the north-westerly to north-easterly direction at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally strengthening to 35 km/h.

How to enjoy 25°C cool weather in UAE next week

1m read
Into early next week, humidity is forecast to build during the night and early morning hours, especially along coastal stretches, creating a slightly more uncomfortable start to the day.

UAE weather: Humidity, mist to set in from next week

1m read
Fair to partly cloudy skies with moderate to fresh winds forecast.

UAE to see clouds, dust and rain in coming days

2m read