UAE weather forecast: High humidity, 45°C heat and dust likely

Humidity to reach 85% on coasts as winds strengthen and sand blows inland
Dubai: The UAE will experience generally fair weather with a gradual rise in temperatures, while dusty conditions and stronger winds are expected towards the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Conditions on Wednesday are forecast to be fair overall, with clouds developing eastward by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, reaching up to 35 km/h.
Temperatures are expected to peak between 40°C and 45°C in internal areas, while coastal regions will see highs of up to 39°C. Humidity levels could reach as high as 85 per cent in coastal areas, particularly during the night and early morning hours.
Over the coming days, similar conditions will persist, with fair to partly cloudy skies. Winds are expected to shift from north-westerly to south-easterly directions, remaining light to moderate but strengthening at times, especially over the sea.
By Friday, a slight and gradual drop in temperatures is forecast, although winds may increase to 40 km/h, causing rougher conditions in the Arabian Gulf.
Dusty conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday, with blowing sand likely over exposed areas as winds freshen. Sea conditions are forecast to turn moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
The NCM said the prevailing conditions are linked to weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper air high-pressure sys