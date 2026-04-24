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UAE weather today: Fair skies, light winds and rising temperatures into weekend

Temperatures to reach highs of around 38°C in Abu Dhabi, 36°C in Dubai and Sharjah

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Slightly cooler conditions are anticipated in coastal and island areas such as Al Sila and Dalma, where temperatures may peak at around 30°C.
Slightly cooler conditions are anticipated in coastal and island areas such as Al Sila and Dalma, where temperatures may peak at around 30°C.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy weather is expected across the UAE on Friday, with light to moderate winds and warm daytime temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). 

Winds will be north-easterly to north-westerly at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of around 38°C in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Liwa, while Dubai and Sharjah are expected to see highs of 36°C. 

Slightly cooler conditions are anticipated in coastal and island areas such as Al Sila and Dalma, where temperatures may peak at around 30°C. Overnight humidity levels will rise, particularly along coastal areas, with relative humidity reaching up to 80–85 per cent in some locations.

Sea conditions are expected to remain calm, with slight waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Tidal movements in the Arabian Gulf will see a high tide later in the evening and a low tide around midday, while the Oman Sea will experience two high tides and two low tides throughout the day.

The weather is set to remain largely stable into Saturday, with similar fair to partly cloudy conditions and light to moderate winds continuing across the country. However, a gradual shift is expected by Sunday, when cloud cover is likely to increase, particularly over islands and coastal areas, accompanied by a noticeable rise in temperatures.

Winds are forecast to freshen at times on Sunday, reaching speeds of up to 35 km/h, with north-westerly to south-westerly directions prevailing. Sea conditions may become slight to moderate, particularly in exposed areas, as conditions become slightly more unsettled compared to earlier in the weekend.

By Monday, fair to partly cloudy conditions will persist, with intermittent cloud cover and continued moderate winds. Wind speeds may again reach up to 35 km/h at times, with seas returning to slight conditions across both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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