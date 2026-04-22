Cloud cover, scattered light rain and blowing dust to ease heat across the UAE
The UAE is set for a week of partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, with a chance of light rain, blowing dust and a gradual drop in temperatures from today through Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Today, cloud cover will increase with a probability of light rainfall over islands and some coastal and eastern areas, particularly later in the day. Temperatures are expected to fall slightly over western coastal regions, while winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and stirring dust.
Conditions will remain unsettled on Thursday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and continued chances of light rain. Winds are forecast to strengthen, reaching up to 40 km/h, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility. Seas in the Arabian Gulf may become moderate to rough at times.
By Friday, conditions will begin to stabilise, though cloud cover may persist in some areas. Winds will ease slightly, with speeds of up to 30 km/h, while seas remain slight to moderate.
Fair to partly cloudy weather is expected over the weekend, with lighter winds and calmer conditions overall. However, seas could turn rough at times in the Arabian Gulf on Sunday.
Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 37°C and 42°C in coastal and internal areas early in the period, before easing slightly towards the weekend.