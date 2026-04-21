Temperatures to fall slightly as winds strengthen midweek
The UAE is set to experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with a chance of light rain and blowing dust from today through Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Today will see increasing cloud cover, with light rain possible over coastal areas and islands by night and into Wednesday morning, accompanied by fresh winds stirring dust and sand. Seas in the Arabian Gulf are expected to turn rough at times.
On Wednesday and Thursday, cloud cover will persist with a continued chance of light rainfall over coastal, island and some eastern areas, alongside a noticeable drop in temperatures, particularly along western coasts. Winds are forecast to strengthen, reaching up to 40 km/h, reducing visibility due to dust.
Conditions will gradually stabilise on Friday and Saturday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and lighter winds. Seas are expected to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 37°C and 40°C in coastal and internal areas earlier in the week before easing slightly towards the weekend.