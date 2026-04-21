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UAE weather: Light rain and dust forecast through Saturday

Temperatures to fall slightly as winds strengthen midweek

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE experiencing light rain, dust and cooler conditions .
UAE experiencing light rain, dust and cooler conditions .
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The UAE is set to experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with a chance of light rain and blowing dust from today through Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Today will see increasing cloud cover, with light rain possible over coastal areas and islands by night and into Wednesday morning, accompanied by fresh winds stirring dust and sand. Seas in the Arabian Gulf are expected to turn rough at times.

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On Wednesday and Thursday, cloud cover will persist with a continued chance of light rainfall over coastal, island and some eastern areas, alongside a noticeable drop in temperatures, particularly along western coasts. Winds are forecast to strengthen, reaching up to 40 km/h, reducing visibility due to dust.

Conditions will gradually stabilise on Friday and Saturday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and lighter winds. Seas are expected to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 37°C and 40°C in coastal and internal areas earlier in the week before easing slightly towards the weekend.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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