Winds are expected to be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies across the UAE today, with a chance of light rainfall over islands and some coastal and eastern areas, alongside a further drop in temperatures.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, under the influence of weak surface pressure systems and an extension of a weak upper-level low-pressure system.
On Friday and Saturday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with north-easterly to north-westerly winds at speeds of 10–20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
By Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over islands and coastal areas, with temperatures set to rise. Winds will shift north-westerly to south-westerly, freshening at times up to 35 km/h, with slight to moderate seas.
Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with partly cloudy skies and fresh winds, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.