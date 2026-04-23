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UAE weather: Partly cloudy conditions with dust and fresh winds to persist into early next week

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, with blowing dust and a fall in temperatures.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, with blowing dust and a fall in temperatures.
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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies across the UAE today, with a chance of light rainfall over islands and some coastal and eastern areas, alongside a further drop in temperatures.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, under the influence of weak surface pressure systems and an extension of a weak upper-level low-pressure system.

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On Friday and Saturday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with north-easterly to north-westerly winds at speeds of 10–20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

By Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over islands and coastal areas, with temperatures set to rise. Winds will shift north-westerly to south-westerly, freshening at times up to 35 km/h, with slight to moderate seas.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with partly cloudy skies and fresh winds, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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