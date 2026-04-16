Winds to freshen as temperatures rise gradually
The UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy conditions today, with blowing dust at times, as a weak low-pressure system continues to influence the region, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Light to moderate winds are expected, freshening at times and reaching up to 40 km/h, particularly across coastal and internal areas, raising dust and reducing visibility. Sea conditions will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures will range between 30°C and 34°C in coastal and internal areas, while mountainous regions will remain cooler.
Looking ahead, partly cloudy conditions will continue on Friday, with a chance of light rainfall over some western coastal areas and islands. Winds will remain moderate, with gusts reaching up to 35 km/h.
Conditions are expected to improve over the weekend, with generally fair weather and a gradual increase in temperatures. Humidity levels will rise at night and into early morning, especially in coastal and internal areas.
By Monday, fair to partly cloudy skies will persist, with occasional dust expected over western areas as winds freshen again.