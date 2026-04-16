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Fair to partly cloudy weather with dust expected across UAE

Winds to freshen as temperatures rise gradually

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Winds raising dust and reducing visibility across the UAE.
Winds raising dust and reducing visibility across the UAE.

The UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy conditions today, with blowing dust at times, as a weak low-pressure system continues to influence the region, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Light to moderate winds are expected, freshening at times and reaching up to 40 km/h, particularly across coastal and internal areas, raising dust and reducing visibility. Sea conditions will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will range between 30°C and 34°C in coastal and internal areas, while mountainous regions will remain cooler.

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Looking ahead, partly cloudy conditions will continue on Friday, with a chance of light rainfall over some western coastal areas and islands. Winds will remain moderate, with gusts reaching up to 35 km/h.

Conditions are expected to improve over the weekend, with generally fair weather and a gradual increase in temperatures. Humidity levels will rise at night and into early morning, especially in coastal and internal areas.

By Monday, fair to partly cloudy skies will persist, with occasional dust expected over western areas as winds freshen again.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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