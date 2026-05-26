Humidity and mist forecast for coastal areas ahead of Eid celebrations
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for another hot and humid week, with temperatures expected to climb further heading into Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, while mist and humidity are forecast to persist in several coastal areas during the early morning hours.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, Tuesday’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with humid conditions expected overnight and into Wednesday morning across some coastal regions, accompanied by a probability of mist formation.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 42°C and 47°C in internal areas, while coastal and island regions are expected to record highs between 36°C and 43°C. Mountainous areas are forecast to see temperatures ranging from 30°C to 36°C.
Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds between 10 and 25km/h and gusts reaching up to 35km/h. Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
NCM said temperatures are expected to rise further on Wednesday, which marks the first day of Eid Al Adha, with generally fair conditions continuing across the country.
Humidity levels are expected to remain elevated during nighttime and early morning hours through Thursday and Friday in some coastal areas, maintaining the likelihood of mist formation during the early parts of the day.
By Friday, conditions are expected to remain fair overall, with moderate northwesterly winds and temperatures continuing at seasonal summer levels.
A slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Saturday, although generally stable weather conditions are expected to persist across most parts of the UAE.
The forecast comes as the UAE experiences one of the hottest stretches of the year so far, with summer conditions intensifying across the country ahead of the official start of the season in late June.