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UAE weather forecast: Rising temperatures, higher humidity and dusty weekend conditions expected

Hot, humid days with temperatures up to 43°C

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE weather forecast: Rising temperatures, higher humidity and dusty weekend conditions expected

The UAE will experience generally fair weather with a gradual rise in temperatures, while humidity is set to increase over coastal areas at night and into Wednesday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Conditions on today are expected to be partly cloudy in eastern areas by afternoon, with light to moderate winds reaching up to 30 km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures could reach between 39°C and 43°C across coastal and internal regions, with highs easing slightly in mountainous areas.

Over the coming days, similar fair conditions will persist, although winds may freshen at times, particularly over the sea. By Friday and Saturday, a slight drop in temperatures is forecast, accompanied by dusty conditions and stronger winds, with the Arabian Gulf expected to turn moderate to rough at times.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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