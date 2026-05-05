Hot, humid days with temperatures up to 43°C
The UAE will experience generally fair weather with a gradual rise in temperatures, while humidity is set to increase over coastal areas at night and into Wednesday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Conditions on today are expected to be partly cloudy in eastern areas by afternoon, with light to moderate winds reaching up to 30 km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures could reach between 39°C and 43°C across coastal and internal regions, with highs easing slightly in mountainous areas.
Over the coming days, similar fair conditions will persist, although winds may freshen at times, particularly over the sea. By Friday and Saturday, a slight drop in temperatures is forecast, accompanied by dusty conditions and stronger winds, with the Arabian Gulf expected to turn moderate to rough at times.