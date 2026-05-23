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UAE braces for dusty weekend as temperatures dip slightly

Dusty winds, cooler weather and possible fog forecast across parts of the UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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NCM said the country will remain under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system extending from the east.
NCM said the country will remain under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system extending from the east.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for generally fair weather on Saturday, though dusty conditions and strong winds in some areas are expected to bring reduced visibility and rougher sea conditions, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest forecast, the NCM said the country will remain under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system extending from the east, combined with a high-pressure system from the west and an upper-air high-pressure extension.

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Temperatures are expected to ease slightly compared to recent days, with coastal and island areas forecast to record highs between 32°C and 38°C, while internal regions could see temperatures ranging from 38°C to 42°C. Mountainous areas are expected to remain relatively cooler, with highs between 27°C and 31°C.

NCM said conditions will be fair overall but dusty at times, particularly in western parts of the country, as light to moderate winds freshen intermittently. Winds, shifting between southwesterly and northwesterly directions, are expected to reach speeds of up to 40 km/h, potentially causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility during the daytime.

Sea conditions are forecast to be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, especially westward, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.

On Sunday, weather conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds developing eastward. Humidity levels are forecast to rise overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, raising the likelihood of mist and fog formation, particularly in western regions.

The NCM said winds on Sunday will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Sea conditions are expected to gradually improve, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf.

On Monday, temperatures are expected to increase slightly across the country under partly cloudy skies, while humid conditions may continue overnight into Tuesday morning in some coastal areas. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds are forecast to remain moderate, occasionally becoming stronger during the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to bring continued fair to partly cloudy weather, with clouds forming eastward at times. Winds will remain light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly directions, while sea conditions are forecast to stay slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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