UAE weather alert: Dust storms, 40km/h winds and rough seas this week

Strong winds stir dust, rough sea conditions
The UAE is expected to see generally fair weather this week, with fluctuating temperatures and active winds of up to 40 km/h causing blowing dust and rough sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the country is being affected by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.
Today’s weather is forecast to remain generally fair, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and sea conditions ranging from rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. Temperatures are expected to range between 39C and 43C in coastal and internal areas.
On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise, while south-westerly to north- westerly winds reaching 40 km/h may cause blowing dust across several regions. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become rough by afternoon and very rough at times, particularly in northern areas.
Temperatures are forecast to decline slightly on Thursday before rising again on Friday, with dusty conditions and active winds continuing through the week.
By Saturday, temperatures are expected to decrease westward, while the Arabian Gulf will remain moderate to rough at times.