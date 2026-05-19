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UAE weather alert: Dust storms, 40km/h winds and rough seas this week

Strong winds stir dust, rough sea conditions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Windy and dusty conditions are expected across the UAE.
Windy and dusty conditions are expected across the UAE.
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The UAE is expected to see generally fair weather this week, with fluctuating temperatures and active winds of up to 40 km/h causing blowing dust and rough sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the country is being affected by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.

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Today’s weather is forecast to remain generally fair, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and sea conditions ranging from rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. Temperatures are expected to range between 39C and 43C in coastal and internal areas.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise, while south-westerly to north- westerly winds reaching 40 km/h may cause blowing dust across several regions. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become rough by afternoon and very rough at times, particularly in northern areas.

Temperatures are forecast to decline slightly on Thursday before rising again on Friday, with dusty conditions and active winds continuing through the week.

By Saturday, temperatures are expected to decrease westward, while the Arabian Gulf will remain moderate to rough at times.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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