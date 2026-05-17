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Dusty weather and falling temperatures forecast across UAE this week

Temperatures to reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi, while Dubai expected to record a high of 39°C

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sunday’s weather will be dusty at times, with clouds expected over eastern areas and a noticeable drop in temperatures across western regions of the country.
Sunday’s weather will be dusty at times, with clouds expected over eastern areas and a noticeable drop in temperatures across western regions of the country.
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Abu Dhabi: Dusty conditions, lower temperatures and active winds are expected across parts of the UAE on Sunday, with forecasters warning of blowing dust and rough sea conditions continuing into the coming days.

The National Center of Meteorology said Sunday’s weather will be dusty at times, with clouds expected over eastern areas and a noticeable drop in temperatures across western regions of the country.

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Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, becoming active at times and causing blowing dust and sand, with northwesterly to southeasterly winds reaching speeds of up to 35km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to range from moderate to rough, while waves in the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.

Temperatures on Sunday are forecast to reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, while Dubai is expected to record a high of 39°C. Internal areas will remain hotter, with Al Ain forecast at 42°C and Liwa reaching 44°C.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, dusty weather is expected to continue into Monday, accompanied by another drop in temperatures and stronger northwesterly winds reaching up to 40km/h in some areas.

Conditions are forecast to improve slightly on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and temperatures gradually rising again, before dusty conditions return on Wednesday alongside another fall in temperatures and active winds across several regions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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