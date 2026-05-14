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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to ease slightly through Monday

Mountainous areas expected to record 28°C and 34°C

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The conditions would be accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system, bringing generally fair weather across the country, with temperatures easing slightly over the coming days.
The conditions would be accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system, bringing generally fair weather across the country, with temperatures easing slightly over the coming days.
Devadasan/Gulf News

The UAE is expected to see a slight decrease in temperatures from Thursday through Monday as the country remains affected by a weak surface low-pressure system extending from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The weather authority said the conditions would be accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system, bringing generally fair weather across the country, with temperatures easing slightly over the coming days.

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The NCM forecasts light to moderate winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, particularly in northern, eastern and western areas, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become rough at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 33°C and 39°C in coastal and inland areas, reaching 43°C in internal regions, while mountainous areas are expected to record highs between 28°C and 34°C.

The NCM said fair conditions would continue on Friday, with dusty winds persisting before seas gradually calm later at night. A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Saturday, particularly as low clouds form over the eastern coast by night.

By Sunday and Monday, temperatures are expected to fall again, especially along the western coast, with rough conditions returning at times in the Arabian Gulf and parts of the Oman Sea

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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