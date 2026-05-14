Mountainous areas expected to record 28°C and 34°C
The UAE is expected to see a slight decrease in temperatures from Thursday through Monday as the country remains affected by a weak surface low-pressure system extending from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The weather authority said the conditions would be accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system, bringing generally fair weather across the country, with temperatures easing slightly over the coming days.
The NCM forecasts light to moderate winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, particularly in northern, eastern and western areas, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become rough at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 33°C and 39°C in coastal and inland areas, reaching 43°C in internal regions, while mountainous areas are expected to record highs between 28°C and 34°C.
The NCM said fair conditions would continue on Friday, with dusty winds persisting before seas gradually calm later at night. A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Saturday, particularly as low clouds form over the eastern coast by night.
By Sunday and Monday, temperatures are expected to fall again, especially along the western coast, with rough conditions returning at times in the Arabian Gulf and parts of the Oman Sea