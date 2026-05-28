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UAE weather: Temperatures to decline, coast set for cooler days

Stronger winds up to 40km/h, rough seas expected in the Arabian Gulf

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Today's weather is expected to remain generally fair, with low clouds forming over the eastern coast in the morning and humid conditions developing by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas.
Today's weather is expected to remain generally fair, with low clouds forming over the eastern coast in the morning and humid conditions developing by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas.
Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader

The UAE will see fair weather over the coming days, with temperatures expected to gradually decline, particularly along coastal areas, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are set to become rough by early next week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the country continues to be affected by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper air high pressure system.

Today's weather is expected to remain generally fair, with low clouds forming over the eastern coast in the morning and humid conditions developing by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, while seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to range between 36°C and 42°C in coastal and island areas, reaching between 42°C and 47°C inland, while mountainous regions are forecast to record highs between 32°C and 37°C.

The NCM said south-westerly to north-westerly winds could reach speeds of up to 30 km/h on Thursday, strengthening to as much as 40 km/h from Saturday through Monday.

Forecasters said temperatures would continue to decline through Sunday, particularly along coastal areas, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become moderate to rough by Sunday and Monday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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