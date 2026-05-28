UAE weather: Temperatures to decline, coast set for cooler days

Stronger winds up to 40km/h, rough seas expected in the Arabian Gulf
The UAE will see fair weather over the coming days, with temperatures expected to gradually decline, particularly along coastal areas, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are set to become rough by early next week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the country continues to be affected by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper air high pressure system.
Today's weather is expected to remain generally fair, with low clouds forming over the eastern coast in the morning and humid conditions developing by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, while seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to range between 36°C and 42°C in coastal and island areas, reaching between 42°C and 47°C inland, while mountainous regions are forecast to record highs between 32°C and 37°C.
The NCM said south-westerly to north-westerly winds could reach speeds of up to 30 km/h on Thursday, strengthening to as much as 40 km/h from Saturday through Monday.
Forecasters said temperatures would continue to decline through Sunday, particularly along coastal areas, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become moderate to rough by Sunday and Monday.