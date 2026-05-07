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UAE weather: Dust and stronger winds expected over weekend

Fair skies give way to stronger winds and dust over coming days in UAE

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Strong winds and dust conditions expected over the weekend.
Strong winds and dust conditions expected over the weekend.
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The UAE will see generally fair weather over the coming days, with a gradual increase in winds and dusty conditions expected towards the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Today, conditions will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with light to moderate north westerly winds shifting to south-easterly and freshening at times, reaching up to 35 km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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A slight and gradual drop in temperatures is forecast on Friday, while winds strengthen, particularly over the sea, reaching up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf may turn rough at times.

Dusty conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday, with blowing sand reducing visibility in exposed areas as winds freshen. Sea conditions are forecast to be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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