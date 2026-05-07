Fair skies give way to stronger winds and dust over coming days in UAE
The UAE will see generally fair weather over the coming days, with a gradual increase in winds and dusty conditions expected towards the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology said.
Today, conditions will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with light to moderate north westerly winds shifting to south-easterly and freshening at times, reaching up to 35 km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
A slight and gradual drop in temperatures is forecast on Friday, while winds strengthen, particularly over the sea, reaching up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf may turn rough at times.
Dusty conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday, with blowing sand reducing visibility in exposed areas as winds freshen. Sea conditions are forecast to be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.