On Tuesday, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy with dust in the air at times and a probability of light rain over some coastal areas and islands. Temperatures are expected to dip, particularly along western coasts. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly and northeasterly, blowing at 15 to 25 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h, raising dust and sand. Seas will be slight to moderate, turning rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf.