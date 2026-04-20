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Rain expected in UAE on Tuesday, with cooler temperatures and reduced visibility

UAE weather: Cooler temperatures, dust and light rain expected in coastal areas this week

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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A dip in temperatures is also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday
A dip in temperatures is also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is set for a stretch of cooler and unsettled weather beginning Tuesday and continuing through the end of the week, with dusty conditions, shifting winds and intermittent chances of light rainfall, according to the latest forecast, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). 

On Tuesday, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy with dust in the air at times and a probability of light rain over some coastal areas and islands. Temperatures are expected to dip, particularly along western coasts. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly and northeasterly, blowing at 15 to 25 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h, raising dust and sand. Seas will be slight to moderate, turning rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf.

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Conditions will remain similar on Wednesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and another drop in temperatures. Light rainfall may extend to islands and parts of coastal and eastern regions. Winds will continue from northeasterly to northwesterly directions at similar speeds, occasionally fresh, sustaining dusty conditions. The Arabian Gulf will see moderate seas, becoming rough at times, while the Oman Sea remains relatively slight.

By Thursday, the pattern holds, with cloud cover, dust and a continued chance of light rain over islands and some coastal and eastern areas. Winds will again be light to moderate but fresh at times, reaching up to 40 km/h, potentially reducing horizontal visibility due to blowing sand. Sea conditions will remain moderate, turning rough at intervals in both the Arabian Gulf and parts of the Oman Sea.

A gradual stabilisation is expected by Friday, with partly cloudy skies and easing conditions. Winds will weaken slightly, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts up to 30 km/h. Seas are forecast to become slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, marking a calmer end to the week.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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