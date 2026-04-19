Stable weather today, shifting conditions expected across UAE
Abu Dhabi: Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected across the UAE on Sunday, with light to moderate winds and generally calm sea conditions, as stable weather settles over much of the country.
According to the general outlook from the National Centre of Meteorology, temperatures will remain warm, reaching the mid-to-high 30s in coastal and internal areas, while mountainous regions stay noticeably cooler.
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Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, with speeds that may pick up to around 30 km/h in some areas, blowing mainly from southeasterly to northeasterly directions. Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, typical of relatively stable weather patterns.
Conditions are expected to gradually shift. Monday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with cloud cover increasing over coastal areas by night and a chance of light rainfall into Tuesday morning. Winds are likely to strengthen at times, bringing blowing dust, particularly over western areas.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather is forecast to turn more unsettled, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of light rainfall over coastal and island areas.
Temperatures are expected to ease slightly, especially along the coasts, while winds may freshen intermittently, reducing visibility in dusty conditions. Similar conditions are expected to persist into Thursday, with continued cloud cover, a chance of rain in some areas, and periods of stronger winds.
Overall, the outlook points to a calm start to the week, followed by a gradual increase in cloud activity, shifting winds and the possibility of light rain midweek.