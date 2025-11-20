Stable conditions with hazy mornings, dusty winds across parts of the UAE
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast generally stable weather across the UAE from Sunday until May 14. Conditions are expected to remain fair overall, with occasional periods of active winds, blowing dust, and morning humidity along coastal areas. Light fog may also form in some northern coastal regions mid-week.
Weather on Sunday will be generally fair, becoming dusty at times. Northwesterly winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust and sand. Wind speeds are expected between 10 and 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr. Sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Monday will see generally fair weather, with light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds that may freshen at times. Seas will remain rough in western areas during the morning before gradually easing to moderate or slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Humidity will return in the morning, with a chance of light fog over some northern coastal areas. Skies will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with winds continuing at 10 to 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr. Sea conditions will stay slight across both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Morning humidity will persist, with possible fog or light fog in coastal regions, especially in the north. Weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with light to moderate winds and sea conditions remaining slight.
Thursday is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with intermittent wind activity causing blowing dust in some areas. Wind speeds will range between 10 and 25 km/hr, reaching up to 40 km/hr. Sea conditions may vary from slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Overall, the NCM said the UAE will continue to experience stable weather conditions, punctuated by periods of active winds and recurring morning humidity.