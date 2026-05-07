Doctors explain when to avoid the sun, what to wear and how to stay hydrated
Dubai: As temperatures climb across the UAE, health professionals are urging residents to rethink how they approach time spent outdoors.
From hydration habits to wardrobe choices, small decisions can make a significant difference to how your body copes with the heat.
It is a common assumption that staying hydrated simply means drinking enough water, but doctors say the reality is a little more nuanced.
"It's not just about drinking when you feel thirsty; by that point, your body is already slightly dehydrated," says Dr Badeh Nabil Zraik, Specialist Dermatologist at Medcare Hospital Sharjah. He recommends sipping water consistently throughout the day rather than consuming large amounts at once, and notes that for those sweating heavily over several hours, electrolytes become just as important as water itself.
Dr Anitha Varghese, General Practitioner at Aster Clinic Bur Dubai, echoes this. She warns that excessive plain water without electrolyte replacement can actually cause a dangerous dilution of sodium, a condition known as hyponatremia. "Water and electrolytes should both be included in your hydration strategy, especially after an hour or more in the heat," she says.
Starting your day already well-hydrated is also key. According to Dr Zraik, properly hydrated skin is more resilient to environmental stress and better equipped to handle prolonged sun exposure.
Sun exposure is just as important as heat when planning your day. UV radiation is at its strongest from late morning through mid-afternoon, which significantly increases the risk of sunburn, pigmentation, and long-term skin damage.Dr. Badeh Nabil Zraik, Specialist Dermatology at Medcare Hospital Sharjah
More than most people realise, say both doctors.
Dr Zraik explains that lightweight, breathable fabrics such as cotton or moisture-wicking materials allow sweat to evaporate, which helps regulate skin temperature and reduces the risk of heat rash and folliculitis. Tight, non-breathable fabrics trap sweat against the skin and can cause friction and irritation.
Colour matters too. Lighter shades reflect sunlight and reduce heat absorption, while darker colours do the opposite. However, both doctors agree that fit and fabric are just as important as colour.
Loose clothing improves airflow, and adequate coverage can actually offer more protection than bare skin, provided the fabric remains breathable.
"In many cases, covering up wisely is more protective than exposing skin, particularly during peak sun hours," says Dr Zraik.
Dr Varghese's fabric recommendations are straightforward: cotton is your best friend in summer, as it absorbs sweat and allows the skin to breathe. Modern moisture-wicking synthetics are a reasonable alternative, but heavy, non-breathable materials should be avoided altogether.
Cool fluids, though not ice-cold, are ideal as they improve comfort and encourage regular drinking. On the other hand, large meals, excess caffeine and sugary drinks can all work against you.Dr Anitha Varghese, General Practitioner at Aster Clinic Bur Dubai (AJMC)
There is some truth to the idea that certain foods support heat tolerance, but both doctors are clear that there are no magic cooling foods.
Dr Zraik points to water-rich foods such as watermelon, cucumber, citrus fruits and yoghurt as genuinely useful for supporting overall hydration and helping the skin maintain its barrier function. However, he cautions against over-relying on so-called cooling foods and emphasises consistent fluid intake instead.
Dr Varghese adds that cool fluids, though not ice-cold, are ideal as they improve comfort and encourage regular drinking. On the other hand, large meals, excess caffeine and sugary drinks can all work against you. "Heavy meals increase metabolic heat, while caffeine and sugary drinks can contribute to dehydration if consumed in excess," Dr Zraik notes.
Spicy foods and herbal drinks, despite popular belief, do not considerably reduce body temperature.
Both doctors point to the same windows: early morning and late evening.
"Early morning before 9am or late evening are the safest times to be outside," says Dr Varghese, who flags the period between 11am and 4pm as the highest-risk window. "The danger of severe heat sickness, including heat stroke and exhaustion, increases dramatically during these hours."
Dr Zraik adds that UV radiation peaks during this same stretch. "Sun exposure is just as important as heat when planning your day. UV radiation is at its strongest from late morning through mid-afternoon, which significantly increases the risk of sunburn, pigmentation, and long-term skin damage."
If outdoor activity during peak hours is unavoidable, he recommends broad-spectrum sunscreen, protective clothing and a hat, with sunscreen reapplied consistently throughout the day. "Regular reapplication of sunscreen and taking cooling breaks can go a long way in preventing both immediate and cumulative skin damage," he says.
Dr Varghese also advises taking a break in the shade every 30 to 60 minutes and using cooling tools like fans or wet cloths. She urges people to watch out for warning signs too.
"Keep an eye out for symptoms like lightheadedness, a rapid heartbeat and confusion," she says. Her overall advice is simple: "Plan your day around the heat rather than enduring it."