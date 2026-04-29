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How to spot heat exhaustion before it becomes heatstroke, according to UAE doctors

From early symptoms to emergencies, doctors explain how to stay safe in extreme heat

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Summer in the UAE has already begun
Summer in the UAE has already begun

Dubai: The UAE summer is knocking on our doorsteps.

It is starting to get humid, relentless and, for many people, genuinely dangerous. As temperatures climb toward 45 degrees and coastal humidity sits between 60 and 90 per cent, even healthy adults can find themselves in trouble faster than expected. Two doctors break down what you need to know before you step outside.

Know your warning signs from your body

Heat-related illness does not arrive all at once. It builds, and the early signs are easy to dismiss as just feeling a bit off.

According to Dr Yazan Koujan, General Practitioner at Medcare Medical Centre, the earliest warning signs include:

  • Heavy sweating

  • Unusual tiredness or fatigue

  • Dizziness or lightheadedness

  • Headache and nausea

  • Muscle cramps

  • Clammy skin

  • Irritability or mild confusion

These symptoms point to heat exhaustion, the stage where the body is struggling but can still recover with prompt action. The key, Dr Koujan says, is not to push through. "If someone is not improving quickly with rest, fluids, and cooling, it is safer to seek medical help sooner rather than later."

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When it becomes an emergency

The line between heat exhaustion and heatstroke is not just a matter of severity. It is a matter of mental status, and that distinction is critical.

Dr Ayesha Siddiqa, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinics Al Warqa, explains it clearly. Heat exhaustion involves the symptoms above but with a normal mental state. Heatstroke is defined by a core temperature above 40 degrees combined with altered mental status, meaning confusion, slurred speech, delirium, seizures or loss of consciousness.

"Heat stroke is a medical emergency requiring immediate cooling before transport," Dr Siddiqa says. "Heat exhaustion can be managed with rest, shade and rehydration."

If someone stops sweating despite the heat, collapses, or becomes confused, do not wait. Call for help immediately and begin cooling right away.

Sweating does not mean cooling

You might assume that sweating more means cooling more. In high humidity, that logic breaks down entirely.

When the air is already saturated with moisture, sweat cannot evaporate off the skin. Instead of cooling you, it simply drips away. Your body keeps working harder to lower its temperature and keeps failing. As Dr Koujan puts it: "You may still be sweating, but your body is not actually cooling down effectively. That is why heat stress here can catch people off guard."

Dr Siddiqa adds that recent research has revised what we know about safe limits. The previously accepted wet bulb temperature threshold of 35 degrees has been disproven. Healthy young adults can struggle to maintain safe core temperatures at wet bulb readings as low as 30 to 32 degrees, which the UAE regularly reaches in summer.

If someone is not improving quickly with rest, fluids, and cooling, it is safer to seek medical help sooner rather than later.
Dr. Yazan Koujan, General Practitioner at Medcare Medical Centre

Who is most at risk

While anyone can overheat, some groups face significantly higher risk:

  • Outdoor workers including construction, delivery and grounds staff

  • Adults over 65

  • Young children and infants

  • Pregnant women

  • People with heart disease, kidney conditions or diabetes

  • Those on certain medications including water pills, blood pressure medication and psychotropic drugs

  • Visitors not yet acclimatised to the climate

For these groups, precaution is not optional. It is essential.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency requiring immediate cooling before transport, meanwhile heat exhaustion can be managed with rest, shade and rehydration.
Dr. Ayesha Siddiqa, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinics (Al Warqa)

What to do before help arrives

For heat exhaustion (person is alert and aware):

  • Move them to shade or an air-conditioned space immediately

  • Have them lie flat to help blood flow to the brain

  • Remove excess clothing and cool the skin with water and fanning

  • Give fluids with salt, a sports drink, water with a pinch of salt, or water alongside a salty snack

  • Keep monitoring. If confusion develops, treat as heatstroke immediately

For heatstroke (any confusion, collapse or altered behaviour):

  • Call for emergency help but do not wait for the ambulance to begin cooling

  • Remove all clothing

  • The fastest method is cold water immersion. Use a pool, bathtub, or any available water source. Never leave the person unattended

  • If immersion is not possible, pour cold water over the entire body, fan vigorously and apply ice packs to the neck, armpits and groin

  • Continue cooling during transport

  • Do not give aspirin or paracetamol. They are ineffective for heat-related illness and can make things worse

Simple habits that make a real difference

  • Drink water consistently throughout the day, not just when thirsty. Around 180ml every hour during activity is a good guide

  • Avoid outdoor exertion between 10am and 4pm

  • Wear loose, light-coloured, lightweight clothing

  • Check the heat index daily, not just the temperature reading

  • Never leave children or infants in a parked vehicle, even briefly

The UAE summer is manageable. But it requires paying attention, and knowing when your body is asking you to stop.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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