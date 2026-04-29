From early symptoms to emergencies, doctors explain how to stay safe in extreme heat
Dubai: The UAE summer is knocking on our doorsteps.
It is starting to get humid, relentless and, for many people, genuinely dangerous. As temperatures climb toward 45 degrees and coastal humidity sits between 60 and 90 per cent, even healthy adults can find themselves in trouble faster than expected. Two doctors break down what you need to know before you step outside.
Heat-related illness does not arrive all at once. It builds, and the early signs are easy to dismiss as just feeling a bit off.
According to Dr Yazan Koujan, General Practitioner at Medcare Medical Centre, the earliest warning signs include:
Heavy sweating
Unusual tiredness or fatigue
Dizziness or lightheadedness
Headache and nausea
Muscle cramps
Clammy skin
Irritability or mild confusion
These symptoms point to heat exhaustion, the stage where the body is struggling but can still recover with prompt action. The key, Dr Koujan says, is not to push through. "If someone is not improving quickly with rest, fluids, and cooling, it is safer to seek medical help sooner rather than later."
The line between heat exhaustion and heatstroke is not just a matter of severity. It is a matter of mental status, and that distinction is critical.
Dr Ayesha Siddiqa, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinics Al Warqa, explains it clearly. Heat exhaustion involves the symptoms above but with a normal mental state. Heatstroke is defined by a core temperature above 40 degrees combined with altered mental status, meaning confusion, slurred speech, delirium, seizures or loss of consciousness.
"Heat stroke is a medical emergency requiring immediate cooling before transport," Dr Siddiqa says. "Heat exhaustion can be managed with rest, shade and rehydration."
If someone stops sweating despite the heat, collapses, or becomes confused, do not wait. Call for help immediately and begin cooling right away.
You might assume that sweating more means cooling more. In high humidity, that logic breaks down entirely.
When the air is already saturated with moisture, sweat cannot evaporate off the skin. Instead of cooling you, it simply drips away. Your body keeps working harder to lower its temperature and keeps failing. As Dr Koujan puts it: "You may still be sweating, but your body is not actually cooling down effectively. That is why heat stress here can catch people off guard."
Dr Siddiqa adds that recent research has revised what we know about safe limits. The previously accepted wet bulb temperature threshold of 35 degrees has been disproven. Healthy young adults can struggle to maintain safe core temperatures at wet bulb readings as low as 30 to 32 degrees, which the UAE regularly reaches in summer.
If someone is not improving quickly with rest, fluids, and cooling, it is safer to seek medical help sooner rather than later.Dr. Yazan Koujan, General Practitioner at Medcare Medical Centre
While anyone can overheat, some groups face significantly higher risk:
Outdoor workers including construction, delivery and grounds staff
Adults over 65
Young children and infants
Pregnant women
People with heart disease, kidney conditions or diabetes
Those on certain medications including water pills, blood pressure medication and psychotropic drugs
Visitors not yet acclimatised to the climate
For these groups, precaution is not optional. It is essential.
Heat stroke is a medical emergency requiring immediate cooling before transport, meanwhile heat exhaustion can be managed with rest, shade and rehydration.Dr. Ayesha Siddiqa, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinics (Al Warqa)
Move them to shade or an air-conditioned space immediately
Have them lie flat to help blood flow to the brain
Remove excess clothing and cool the skin with water and fanning
Give fluids with salt, a sports drink, water with a pinch of salt, or water alongside a salty snack
Keep monitoring. If confusion develops, treat as heatstroke immediately
Call for emergency help but do not wait for the ambulance to begin cooling
Remove all clothing
The fastest method is cold water immersion. Use a pool, bathtub, or any available water source. Never leave the person unattended
If immersion is not possible, pour cold water over the entire body, fan vigorously and apply ice packs to the neck, armpits and groin
Continue cooling during transport
Do not give aspirin or paracetamol. They are ineffective for heat-related illness and can make things worse
Drink water consistently throughout the day, not just when thirsty. Around 180ml every hour during activity is a good guide
Avoid outdoor exertion between 10am and 4pm
Wear loose, light-coloured, lightweight clothing
Check the heat index daily, not just the temperature reading
Never leave children or infants in a parked vehicle, even briefly
The UAE summer is manageable. But it requires paying attention, and knowing when your body is asking you to stop.