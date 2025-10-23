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Why Vitamin D deficiency is affecting mental health in the UAE

Experts explain why sunlight isn’t enough and what it means for your mood

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
4 MIN READ
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The benefits of Vitamin D extend far beyond bone health, it plays a crucial role in modulating the immune system, reducing inflammation, and even supporting heart function.
The benefits of Vitamin D extend far beyond bone health, it plays a crucial role in modulating the immune system, reducing inflammation, and even supporting heart function.
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Dubai: The UAE has more sunny days than most countries on the planet. So why are so many of us running low on Vitamin D?

Studies, including research published by the National Library of Medicine in 2023, suggest that between 60 and 90 percent of residents, both nationals and expatriates, have lower-than-recommended levels of Vitamin D.

Experts call it the “sunshine paradox”: plenty of sunlight, but widespread deficiency.

Vitamin D acts as a neurosteroid hormone, which means that it affects areas of the brain that are responsible for mood regulation
Dr. Jimmy Joseph Aster, Specialist Internal Medicine, Aster Speciality Clinic, International City
Dr. Jimmy Joseph Aster, Specialist Internal Medicine, Aster Speciality Clinic, International City
Dr. Jimmy Joseph Aster Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Speciality Clinic in International City

Why the deficiency is so common

According to Dr. Jimmy Joseph, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Aster Speciality Clinic, modern lifestyles play a major role.

Many residents spend most of their time indoors, avoiding the heat. Add to that sunscreen use, cultural clothing, and limited exposure during peak sunlight hours, and the body simply does not produce enough Vitamin D.

For people with darker skin tones, the process takes even longer, making deficiency more likely.

Dr. Karima Arroud, Consultant in Functional Medicine and Aesthetics at Wellth, explains that several lifestyle and environmental factors restrict UVB absorption. “High heat and humidity discourage outdoor activity during daylight hours, while sunscreen and even air pollution reduce UVB penetration,” she notes.

“This makes vitamin D deficiency one of the most prevalent yet preventable public health issues in the UAE.”

Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most prevalent yet preventable public health issues in the UAE.
Dr. Karima Arroud, Consultant – Functional Medicine and Aesthetics, Wellth
Dr. Karima Arroud, Consultant – Functional Medicine and Aesthetics, Wellth
Dr. Karima Arroud Consultant - Functional Medicine and Aesthetics at Wellth

The link to mental health

Beyond bone strength and immunity, vitamin D plays a critical role in brain health. It affects your mood, stress levels and emotional balance, as experts say. It acts as a neurosteroid hormone, which means that it affects areas of the brain that are responsible for mood regulation, as Dr Joseph explains.

“While it’s not the sole cause of depression, maintaining healthy vitamin D levels supports overall emotional well-being.”

Dr. Arroud elaborates on the biological link: “Vitamin D receptors and activation enzymes are present in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, key regions that regulate mood. It modulates neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, and has anti-inflammatory effects that protect against neuroinflammation linked to depression.”

Similarly, Dr. Jawad El Haout, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Medcare Medical Centre, highlights that “patients with vitamin D deficiency often report fatigue, low energy, and mood changes.” He adds that in severe cases, the resulting low calcium (hypocalcaemia) can worsen irritability and anxiety.

Patients with vitamin D deficiency often report fatigue, low energy, and mood changes.
Dr. Jawad El Haout, Consultant Internal Medicine, Medcare Medical Centre
Dr. Jawad El Haout, Consultant Internal Medicine, Medcare Medical Centre
Dr. Jawad El Haout Consultant Internal Medicine at Medcare Medical Centre

Spotting the symptoms

Physical symptoms of deficiency often include muscle weakness, bone pain, fatigue, and frequent infections, while mental signs may appear as low mood, anxiety, poor concentration, or brain fog. “These symptoms can be subtle,” warns Dr. Joseph, “So routine testing and awareness are key.”

Dr. Arroud notes that in the early or subclinical stages, that is when vitamin D levels are low but not yet critically deficient, people may experience low energy, poor sleep, or slower recovery after exercise, even before serious bone problems appear.

Who’s most at risk?

Experts agree that certain groups in the UAE are more vulnerable than others.

  • Office workers and professionals who spend most of their day indoors

  • Women wearing full-cover clothing, which limits skin exposure to sunlight

  • Older adults, due to reduced vitamin D synthesis

  • People with darker skin tones, as melanin slows production

  • Obese individuals, since vitamin D can get trapped in fatty tissue

  • Pregnant women, whose physiological demands increase

Testing, treatment, and prevention

Diagnosing vitamin D deficiency is simple, a blood test measuring serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels provides the most accurate result.

“Routine screening is recommended every 6 to 12 months for those at risk,” says Dr. Arroud. “Optimal levels should ideally fall between 40–60 ng/mL for functional health.”

While sun exposure remains the best natural source, experts suggest balancing it with safety. “Just 15–20 minutes of sunlight on arms and legs several times a week can help,” says Dr. Joseph. Dr. El Haout advises moderate exposure “to the face, arms, and legs without sunscreen for 5–30 minutes, at least twice a week between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.”

Since food sources alone are rarely enough, Dr. Arroud recommends combining dietary and supplement strategies. “Include fatty fish, eggs, and fortified dairy,” she says. “For optimal absorption, ensure sufficient magnesium levels and consider a vitamin D3 + K2 supplement under medical guidance.”

A small change can cause a big impact

Vitamin D is far more than a vitamin, it’s a hormone that influences immunity, bone strength, metabolism, and mental well-being.

As Dr. Arroud puts it, “In the UAE, the key message is balance: a little safe sun, mindful nutrition, and regular screening. Small lifestyle changes can lead to stronger bones, steadier moods, and a healthier mind.”

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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