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From 134,000 entries to 10 finalists: Aster spotlights nursing excellence

Healthcare professionals across the world shortlisted for Aster’s $250,000 nursing award

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Top 10 finalists of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards 2026
Top 10 finalists of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards 2026
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Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has announced the top 10 finalists for the fifth edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026, after receiving more than 134,000 registrations from 214 countries and economies worldwide.

The announcement has been made on International Nurses Day, highlighting the growing global recognition of nurses and their expanding role in modern healthcare systems.

Notably, the latest edition has seen a significant jump in participation compared to last year’s award, which has received over 100,000 registrations from 199 countries.

One of the top 10 finalists will receive the grand title and a cash prize of $250,000, while the remaining finalists will gain global recognition and rewards for their contributions to healthcare.

Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the independent "process advisors" for the award. According to the company, the finalists have been selected through a "rigorous multi-stage evaluation process" that included eligibility checks, reviews by an independent expert panel, and final assessment by a distinguished grand jury.

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Nurses driving change

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, has noted that nurses today are playing a transformative role that extends beyond bedside care.

"Their commitment, dedication, and compassion make them the backbone of healthcare systems across the world. They are often the first to identify gaps in the system, drive innovation, and mentor the generation of healthcare professionals. This is what makes their contribution both indispensable and transformative," said Azad.

He has mentioned that the overwhelming response to this year’s edition showcased the scale and significance of nurses’ impact globally.

"It is truly an honour to recognise these top 10 finalists, whose work is driving meaningful change at scale, often in some of the most challenging healthcare environments."

Focus on future-ready healthcare

On the other hand, Alisha Moopen, managing director and group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC, has bared that this year’s finalists stood out for their focus on building sustainable healthcare systems and mentoring future talent.

"One of the most encouraging themes this year is how nurses are not only delivering impact today, but actively building capacity for the future; mentoring teams, strengthening systems, and creating frameworks that outlast individual roles," stated Alisha.

She added, "The top 10 finalists represent a generation of nursing leadership that is focused on sustainability, scalability, and long-term impact."

The finalists for the 2026 edition include Dr. Agimol Pradeep, Dr. Aidah Alkaissi, Dinah Sevilla, Dr. Hammoda Abu-Odah, Hindumbi Kourom Kakkada, Johana Patricia Galvan Barrios, Josephine Nelago Angula, Oluchi Angel Okoi, Peter Fore, and Ronald Mario Cañas Rojas.

More information about the finalists is available on Aster Guardians official website.

Winner to be announced in India

The final round will feature interviews with a grand jury comprising international healthcare experts and policymakers, including Prof. Sheila Tlou, Prof. James Buchan, Dr. Peter Carter, Dr. Niti Pall, and Vishal Bali.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026 will be announced at a gala event in India in July this year.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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