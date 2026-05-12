World Nurses Day 2026: UAE nurses share stories from the frontline

Healthcare workers speak about moments that remind them why they chose nursing
Dubai: As the UAE marks International Nurses Day, nurses across the country are reflecting on the experiences that shaped their careers and the moments that continue to inspire them on the frontline of healthcare.
From supporting anxious first-time mothers to helping critically ill patients recover, nurses say the profession is rooted in compassion, empathy, and a commitment to caring for people during their most vulnerable moments.
Healthcare workers in the UAE have also highlighted the opportunities the country offers through its advanced healthcare system, multicultural work environment, and emphasis on patient-centred care.
Liji Thomas, who has worked for six years at Prime Hospital, has noted that her passion for helping others inspired her to become a nurse.
“Nursing is a profession built on compassion, dedication, and the desire to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” Thomas told Gulf News.
She has described working in the UAE healthcare sector as a “highly enriching and rewarding experience” that allowed her to grow professionally while caring for patients from different backgrounds.
“The UAE offers a multicultural and advanced healthcare environment that emphasises patient safety, quality care, continuous learning, and professional growth.”
On World Nurses Day, she has stressed that nurses deserve greater recognition for the role they play both inside hospitals and within communities.
“Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system. Beyond clinical responsibilities, nurses provide comfort, reassurance, and hope to patients and families during difficult times. Their contribution often goes beyond medical care, reflecting humanity, empathy, and compassion.”
One of the most memorable moments in her career has been caring for a critically ill patient who recovered after a challenging period of treatment.
“Seeing the patient regain health and witnessing the gratitude expressed by both the patient and family was deeply emotional and fulfilling. Moments like these remain memorable because they remind nurses of the true purpose of the profession.”
Lyce Ann Bertiz, who has spent nine years at Latifa Women and Children Hospital, has bared that becoming a nurse had been her childhood dream.
“I was inspired by the idea of helping and caring for people especially during their most vulnerable moments, as well as making a positive difference in their lives,” shared Bertiz.
She has credited the UAE for helping her grow both personally and professionally through exposure to diverse cultures and modern healthcare technologies.
“It is both an honour and a privilege to be part of the nursing force in the healthcare sector in the UAE.”
Describing nurses as “the heart and backbone of healthcare,” Bertiz has mentioned that their contribution goes beyond treatment to include patient education and emotional support.
Among the moments she remembers most has been caring for a high-risk first-time mother who struggled with anxiety during pregnancy.
“Through continuous monitoring, education, and emotional support, we helped her safely reach her delivery date. Seeing her confidently taking care, holding her baby, and expressing her gratitude for the support, has been rewarding.”
Bertiz has added that the experience showed how compassionate nursing care can positively affect not only patients but entire families.
Reynold Tagua, who has worked for 10 years at American Hospital, has highlighted that nursing is about providing comfort and support to patients during difficult times.
“Nursing in the UAE transcends us a profound aspiration to offer solace, compassion, and assistance to patients at their most challenging moments,” exclaimed Tagua.
For him, one of the most rewarding aspects of the profession is being able to care for people from different backgrounds without barriers.
“Becoming a nurse is important in bridging and providing compassionate care to everybody without boundaries.”
Tagua has emphasised that the strongest reward comes from “cultivating deep emotional bonds and enhancing patient satisfaction.”
“The most gratifying element of nursing as a career is effecting a significant, positive influence on patients' lives during their most vulnerable periods.”
May Ann Montalba, a certified nursing assistant with three years of experience at American Hospital, has pointed out that she joined healthcare because she wanted to help and care for others.
“I became a nursing assistant because I wanted to help and care for people. Working in the healthcare sector in the UAE has been a meaningful experience. I’m grateful to support patients and work with healthcare teams from different cultures,” explained Montalba.
She has also paid tribute to nurses and healthcare workers for their dedication and hard work.
“I want to thank all nurses and healthcare workers for their hard work and dedication. Nurses and nursing assistants play an important role in caring for patients and supporting the community every day.”
One moment that continues to stay with her has been seeing a patient recover and smile again after receiving care.
“It stayed with me because it reminded me that even small acts of kindness can make a big difference.”
For Alena Koslerova, head nurse at Prague Clinics who has been a general nurse for over 18 years, she likes teaching patients to take care of themselves and helping them better understand their health.
“I wanted to become more specialised, which is why I completed specializations in ICU and operating room nursing,” said Koslerova.
Recalling one of her most significant memories, she says, was when she cared for a premature baby born at only 22 weeks.
“She was so tiny, like a little mouse, and I had the privilege of caring for her and watching her grow stronger every day until she was finally discharged home after a few months. We went through both good and difficult times with her during her journey, which made the experience even more meaningful.”
However, the career, undoubtedly has been filled with painful, bittersweet moments too.
“One of the hardest was caring for a very young patient after a road traffic accident.” Despite all the efforts, she has not been able to save her. And she has felt raw grief during those final moments.
Yet, all these experiences have reminded her about why she loved nursing.
“There were times when I felt like I wanted to leave nursing and do something else, but these experiences ultimately strengthened my passion for caring for patients and helping them through their journey, and also helped me grow personally and professionally.”
In a separate interview, Nisha Joseph, a unit nursing co-ordinator at Al Warqa Medical center, has looked back at her 22-year-old journey in nursing.
She has always been a compassionate person and there is no greater joy than caring for people and children.
There have been moments of heartbreak, and she gets rather emotional, as she recalls, one of the most painful moments, when she witnessed a man on his deathbed in the hospital.
He held her hand till the last, seeking comfort and solace, and that’s when she has realised, that this is what she wants to do. Bring some healing and peace to people.