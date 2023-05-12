Abu Dhabi: They are crucial to the wellbeing of any community, and on International Nurses Day today, the UAE has paid tribute to the thousands of nurses and midwives who help care for residents across the country.

In turn, nursing professionals highlighted their commitment to their roles, and thanked the UAE for its support.

“The UAE takes immense pride in the dedication and efforts of the country’s nursing staff. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is therefore committed to enhancing the quality of this noble profession, which is the driving force behind leading the country’s march towards excellence and sustainability in healthcare services,” said Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, MoHAP undersecretary.

UAE Nurses: At a Glance International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12, which coincides with the anniversary of the birth of renowned British nurse Florence Nightingale.

According to the MoHAP, as of 2020, the UAE had 5.91 nurses for every 1,000 people. The nation’s Vision 2021 aimed to raise this to 6.05 per 1,000 population.

A big part of this drive involves training and retaining Emirati nurses and midwives.

“We are committed to continuously elevating the already distinguished position of our nursing professionals in terms of organisation, performance, and expertise. Our focus will continue to be on ensuring safe professional practices and providing a decent quality of life for our nurses in line with international best practices,” the official added.

Emirati nursing professionals

“The pride and honour of caring for the sick is a blessing. Nursing is one of the most challenging jobs that is physically and mentally demanding. However, at the end of the day, the satisfaction and pride of the nursing profession make us feel inspired to work as nurses in the UAE,” Aysha Al Mahri, group chief nursing officer at Burjeel Holdings, told Gulf News.

Al Mahri is a dedicated Emirati nursing professional.

“Being a nurse means supporting patients and families and helping them realise they can get through anything. Nurses are able to help patients have dignity at some of the most vulnerable times in their lives. Being with patients and their families at the end of life is a privilege,” she added.

Rasha Alnaqbi is another Emirati registered nurse working at Healthpoint in Abu Dhabi.

Rasha Alnaqbi “Today, I want to honour all the nurses who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities, and to reaffirm our commitment to providing exceptional care, no matter the circumstance,” she said.

Expat nurses

The UAE also boasts a large expat nursing workforce, and a number of them used the occasion to share what inspires them in their roles.

“I have been a nurse for 15 years. Every day, I have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of over 400 patients who walk into our clinic. To me, a nurse is someone who provides unconditional support for patients’ needs, both physically and emotionally.

Stephy Sebastian "The gratitude and smiles from my patients are priceless and keep me motivated. I am also proud and privileged to work in the UAE because of the safety, acceptance, and recognition healthcare professionals receive here,” said Stephy Sebastian, an Indian expat who is a staff nurse at Aster Clinics, Discovery Gardens.

“As a nurse,…I have the privilege of working with a caring and dedicated team who serve patients with compassion, skill, and expertise, making a difference in their lives. I am honoured to be a part of a profession that embodies compassion, dedication, and resilience," she added.

"Our work is not just a job; it is a calling to serve humanity. Behind every successful recovery, there stands a dedicated nurse who selflessly gave their all to provide comfort and care,” said Richard Ferrer.

Richard Ferrer. He is an advanced heart failure and transplant nurse coordinator from the Philippines who works at the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Tough but rewarding

Ferdous Aljaberi, lead nurse at the Capital Health Screening Centre who hails from Yemen, paid tribute to her peers in the nursing profession.

“International Nurses Day celebrates the dedication, compassion, and resilience of nurses worldwide. Today, I want to recognise all of the nurses who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities, as well as emphasise our commitment to continuously provide excellent care,” she said.

“Being a nurse can often be difficult, it is not an easy task, and it is not for everyone. But choosing to be a nurse can instill a lot of meaning in your life. To nurses across the world, you deserve a big thank you,” added Jo Toloza, Filipino staff nurse at Mubadala Health Dubai.

Hamzah El Edelbi, 35 is in charge nurse in the Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. He too felicitated his peers on the occasion.

Hamzah El Edelbi “As one of the nurses leading critical care in the ICU, I have the responsibility to be at patients’ sides during their most vulnerable moments and make them feel at ease. I started working in the nursing field almost 13 years back and I feel honoured to be given a chance to save lives and care for those in need. To me, nursing is a calling and not just a job. On International Nurses Day, I am filled with pride and would like to convey my respect, admiration, and appreciation to my fellow nurses across the world who dedicate their lives to serve people with compassion and empathy,” he said.

“Each International Nurses Day reminds me of the privilege I have of working in a profession dedicated to caring for others. While it is a challenging job, the resilience of my patients and their families and the dedication of my fellow nurses inspire me each day," said Carolene Chithra, a registered nurse from India working at LLH Hospital, Musaffah.

Carolene Chithra "As a nurse in the UAE, I have the opportunity to care for people from all over the world while continuing to learn and grow by working in this multicultural environment. The support and appreciation from the wise leadership considering us as the frontliners make us feel valued and empowered to provide the best care to our patients.”