How parkinson’s patient achieves remarkable recovery in King’s College Hospital Dubai

Patient travels 18+ hours for advanced treatment at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai
Dubai: Parkinson’s disease does not stop for conflict, uncertainty, or distance. For people with advanced neurological conditions, timely specialist care is always needed. This was clear in the journey of a 57-year-old man who traveled to Dubai for treatment at King’s College Hospital Dubai, overcoming several disruptions along the way.
His planned route soon became complicated when canceled flights forced him to change plans several times. He traveled from Madinah to Jeddah, then to Nairobi, Nampula, and Malawi. The next day, he flew from Johannesburg to Dubai. Four carers accompanied him throughout the journey, which lasted over 18 hours, showing how far patients will go to get specialist care.
When he arrived, his Parkinson’s disease had reached a very advanced stage, and he had developed akinetic mutism. He could not move, speak, or eat on his own and relied completely on his caregivers.
After he was admitted, the multidisciplinary Parkinson’s team at King’s College Hospital Dubai took over his care. His treatment included both medical management and supportive therapies, all aimed at helping him regain function and improve his quality of life.
During his treatment, the patient improved steadily. He was able to speak again, eat on his own, and went from needing help to walking by himself. Now, he can do everyday things like sitting, standing, and crossing his legs, which is a big change from when he first arrived.
Along with his physical recovery, the patient also made strong progress in his daily abilities and emotions. During rehab, he could communicate clearly and even sing, showing that both his movement and thinking skills were coming back.
Thanks to advanced medical care led by Dr. Vinod Mehta, a multidisciplinary team approach, and support from Parkinson’s UAE, the patient experienced significant improvement, regaining the ability to walk, speak, and live independently.
Under the directives of Shaikh Faisal bin Obaid Al Maktoum, a delegation from Friends of Parkinson’s UAE, headed by Mr. Hudhaifa Ibrahim, visited the patient and conveyed His Highness’s wishes for a speedy recovery—underscoring the importance of humanitarian support alongside medical care.
Dr. Vinod Metta, Director of Movement Disorders and Parkinson's Near-Rehab and Consultant in Neurology at King’s College Hospital Dubai, commented on the case:
“When he arrived, he was in one of the most advanced stages of Parkinson’s disease, completely dependent and unable to initiate any movement or speech. What we’ve seen since is a stepwise recovery driven by close monitoring, precise therapy adjustments, and consistent multidisciplinary input. This kind of turnaround reinforces that even in late-stage Parkinson’s, there is still potential to regain meaningful function when care is delivered in a coordinated and patient-specific way.”
This case highlights how Parkinson’s care at King’s College Hospital Dubai is changing. The team goes beyond just adjusting medication, using a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach tailored to each patient’s needs.
It also shows that Dubai is becoming a leading place for complex medical care. Even with travel challenges around the world and in the region, patients are still willing to travel long distances for specialized treatment, showing their trust in the care available in Dubai.
King’s College Hospital Dubai keeps welcoming patients from the region and around the world for complex neurological conditions. The hospital’s care model follows the clinical standards and practices of King’s College Hospital London.
The patient is now getting ready to go home. The team at King’s College Hospital Dubai wishes him and his family a safe journey after his remarkable recovery.