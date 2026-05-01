How parkinson’s patient achieves remarkable recovery in King’s College Hospital Dubai

“When he arrived, he was in one of the most advanced stages of Parkinson’s disease, completely dependent and unable to initiate any movement or speech. What we’ve seen since is a stepwise recovery driven by close monitoring, precise therapy adjustments, and consistent multidisciplinary input. This kind of turnaround reinforces that even in late-stage Parkinson’s, there is still potential to regain meaningful function when care is delivered in a coordinated and patient-specific way.”