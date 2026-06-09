King’s College Hospital London - Dubai announces landmark expansion to advance world-class healthcare in UAE

Expanded capacity for world-class oncology and liver disease treatments
Dubai: King’s College Hospital London - Dubai today announced a major multi-year expansion of its UAE healthcare footprint, a landmark investment set to significantly advance the provision of healthcare in the UAE. The expansion, scheduled for completion in 2028, will enhance the scale and reach of its renowned services, introduce state-of-the-art technologies, and increase capacity to meet the evolving health needs of the community.
This strategic development is a direct reflection of King’s long-term commitment to Dubai’s future. The project has been approved in close collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to align with the emirate’s strategic healthcare priorities. The expansion is being constructed with a sustainable design, in line with the UAE’s environmental goals.
“We believe healthcare should continue to evolve alongside the communities it serves. This expansion reflects our long-term confidence in Dubai’s vision and our commitment to strengthening access to advanced, internationally aligned healthcare in the UAE. As demand for specialized care continues to grow, King’s College Hospital London - Dubai remains focused on investing in innovation, clinical excellence, and the future of patient care across the region,” said H.E. Mr. Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of King’s College Hospital London - Dubai.
“This expansion marks a pivotal moment for King’s College Hospital Dubai and underscores our deep-rooted commitment to the health and well-being of the UAE community,” said Kimberley Pierce, CEO of King’s College Hospital London - Dubai. “We are not just building a bigger hospital; we are growing with our community and investing in the future of its health. This project will ensure patients have access to advanced, integrated care pathways right here in Dubai, setting a new benchmark for clinical excellence and patient experience in the region.”
“This expansion reflects the remarkable progress made by King’s College Hospital London - Dubai and the vision and commitment that have helped establish it as one of the leading healthcare institutions in the Middle East. We are immensely proud to have supported the hospital’s development from its earliest stages and to see it continue to mature as a centre of clinical excellence, innovation and patient-centred care.
As the hospital enters its next phase of growth, our focus remains on supporting the highest standards of quality, patient safety and clinical governance, while strengthening the connections between Dubai and the wider King’s network. By bringing together clinicians, healthcare professionals and leaders across our international platforms, we are creating new opportunities to share knowledge, innovation and best practice, helping to advance healthcare delivery for patients in Dubai and across the communities we serve.” said Roy Clarke, Chief Financial Officer of King’s College Hospital London.
The expansion will focus on enhancing in-demand specialised services, including world-leading treatments in oncology and complex liver disease. New dedicated centers are planned for expanded critical care, precision medicine, and advanced surgical interventions, with additional operating theaters and integrated digital health solutions.
King’s College Hospital London - Dubai is laying the foundations for a truly digitally native hospital, designed to combine advanced healthcare technology with calming, patient-centered spaces that support well-being, comfort, and recovery. Inspired by Japandi design principles, the expansion will introduce natural materials, refined finishes, and a cleaner contemporary architectural expression that reflects both innovation and empathy in healthcare design.
Throughout the construction period, the hospital will remain fully operational, with all services continuing uninterrupted. Patients can expect the same trusted, consultant-led care, supported by internationally recognised specialists and multidisciplinary teams.
“We are committed to ensuring that the patient experience remains positive and seamless throughout this exciting journey,” Pierce added. “While construction will bring some changes to our campus, we are taking proactive steps to minimize inconvenience. Our business-as-usual promise means patients will continue to receive uninterrupted, world-class care from the experts they trust.”
Further information and ongoing updates on the expansion can be found on the hospital’s website: Kings Hospital Expansion