King’s College Hospital London - Dubai announces landmark expansion to advance world-class healthcare in UAE

As the hospital enters its next phase of growth, our focus remains on supporting the highest standards of quality, patient safety and clinical governance, while strengthening the connections between Dubai and the wider King’s network. By bringing together clinicians, healthcare professionals and leaders across our international platforms, we are creating new opportunities to share knowledge, innovation and best practice, helping to advance healthcare delivery for patients in Dubai and across the communities we serve.” said Roy Clarke, Chief Financial Officer of King’s College Hospital London.