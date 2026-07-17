The centre handled 168,659 calls and responded to over 73,000 incidents across the UAE
Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance provided emergency medical care to 58,781 patients and responded to 73,624 emergency incidents during the first six months of 2026, highlighting the growing demand for emergency services across the UAE.
According to operational figures released by National Ambulance, its Ambulance Communication Centre received 168,659 calls between January and June this year, with emergency teams providing around-the-clock medical assistance across the areas it serves.
The figures show the centre handled an average of 937 calls a day, or more than 39 calls every hour. Ambulance crews responded to around 409 emergency incidents daily, while an average of 326 patients received emergency medical care each day, either at the scene or while being transported to hospital.
The data reflects the vital role emergency medical services play in protecting lives and supporting the country’s healthcare system through rapid response and specialised pre-hospital care.
National Ambulance said its role goes beyond transporting patients, with paramedics providing immediate treatment that can make a significant difference before patients reach hospital.
The service operates through the emergency number 998, allowing the Ambulance Communication Centre to receive calls, assess the severity of cases and dispatch the nearest available ambulance.
Advanced dispatch systems also help emergency teams identify callers’ locations quickly and coordinate responses, helping reduce response times and improve patient outcomes.
The UAE has continued to invest in strengthening emergency medical services by equipping ambulances with advanced medical equipment, including cardiac resuscitation systems, patient monitoring devices and specialised equipment for treating serious injuries and medical emergencies.
Digital technologies have also improved coordination between ambulance crews and hospitals, allowing healthcare facilities to prepare for critical cases before patients arrive.
National Ambulance stressed that public cooperation remains an important part of the emergency response system. It urged members of the public to call 998 immediately in medical emergencies, provide accurate information about the incident and location, give way to ambulance vehicles and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.
It also highlighted the importance of first-aid awareness, noting that early action by bystanders can help support patients during the critical minutes before ambulance teams arrive.
The latest figures underline the continued development of the UAE’s emergency medical services and the country’s efforts to strengthen community safety through fast, efficient and high-quality emergency healthcare.
During the first half of the year alone, National Ambulance answered more than 168,000 calls, responded to over 73,000 incidents and provided emergency medical care to nearly 59,000 patients, reinforcing its role as a key part of the UAE’s healthcare system.