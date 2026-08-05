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UAE President, Canadian PM discuss bilateral cooperation in phone call

Talks covered major international issues and joint efforts for Middle East stability

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UAE President, Canadian PM discuss bilateral cooperation in phone call

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, discussed during a phone call bilateral relations and efforts to enhance ties, particularly in the economic, investment, energy, technology, and artificial intelligence sectors, as well as other areas that promote development and serve the mutual interests of both countries.

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Sheikh Mohamed and the Canadian Prime Minister commended the successful conclusion of negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was achieved in record time. This underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and elevating them to new horizons of economic and investment cooperation.

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The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of joint interest, most notably developments in the Middle East, and addressed efforts to promote security, stability, and peace in the region for the benefit of all its peoples.

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