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Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Arab League Secretary-General

The two sides reviewed the overall developments in the region

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WAM
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Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Arab League Secretary-General
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Fahmy on assuming his duties as Secretary-General of the Arab League, wishing him every success in his new role.

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The two sides also reviewed the overall developments in the region and the latest regional developments, and discussed ways to strengthen regional and international efforts aimed at achieving lasting stability and peace across the region.

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