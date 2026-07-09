UAE Foreign Minister condemns renewed Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed regional developments during phone calls with a number of foreign ministers from brotherly and friendly countries.
Sheikh Abdullah held phone talks with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait; Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman; Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Foreign Minister of Bahrain; and Yvette Cooper, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.
The calls addressed current developments in the Middle East and efforts to achieve stability and sustainable peace in the region in a way that supports prosperity for its peoples.
During his calls with the foreign ministers of Kuwait and Bahrain, Sheikh Abdullah strongly condemned the renewed Iranian attacks that targeted Kuwait and Bahrain with missiles and drones.
He reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and its support for all efforts to preserve their security and stability, stressing that the security of Kuwait and Bahrain is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf states.
The calls also covered a number of issues of mutual interest.