US strikes Iran: Key developments UAE residents need to know this morning

US launches strikes on Iran: The US carried out military strikes on Iran after accusing Tehran of attacking three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. A US official told CNN the action was “punishment” and warned it would continue.

More than 80 targets hit: US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation targeted more than 80 sites, including air defence systems, command networks, coastal radar and anti-ship missile capabilities.

IRGC assets targeted: CENTCOM said more than 60 small boats linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were also hit.

Iran claims strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait targets: Iran’s IRGC said it hit 85 US military targets in Bahrain and Kuwait and claimed to have shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone. The claims have not been independently verified.

Explosions reported in Iran: Iranian media reported blasts in strategic locations, including Kharg Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Qeshm Island.

Iran vows response: Tehran condemned the strikes as a “blatant act of aggression” and warned of a “crushing response”.

Kuwait activates air defences: Kuwait said its air defence systems were activated to intercept incoming threats following the US strikes on Iran.

Bahrain reports missile threat: Bahrain said it faced incoming missiles as regional tensions escalated. No impact or casualties were immediately reported.

Iran claims US drone shot down: The IRGC separately claimed its air defence systems shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Bushehr province. The claim has not been independently verified.

Iran warns over Strait of Hormuz: Tehran said it would not allow outside interference in the strategic waterway and insisted ships follow routes approved by Iran.

Three ships attacked in Gulf waters: A tanker off Oman caught fire after being hit, while two other vessels suffered damage. No injuries were reported, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre.

Energy markets on alert: The escalation has raised concerns over global oil and gas supplies as tensions grow around the Strait of Hormuz.

Ceasefire agreement at risk: The latest developments could threaten the temporary agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Strikes during Khamenei funeral: The attacks came during mourning ceremonies for Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.