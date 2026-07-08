US strikes Iran: Key developments UAE residents need to know this morning

Strait of Hormuz tensions spike, Bahrain and Kuwait sound sirens amid US-Iran clash
The US has launched strikes on Iran, triggering heightened tensions across the Gulf region as countries monitor developments closely. The operation, announced by US Central Command, comes after Washington accused Tehran of attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. Warning sirens were reported in Bahrain and Kuwait as regional security concerns grew. Here are the key updates to know this morning.
US launches strikes on Iran: The US carried out military strikes on Iran after accusing Tehran of attacking three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. A US official told CNN the action was “punishment” and warned it would continue.
More than 80 targets hit: US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation targeted more than 80 sites, including air defence systems, command networks, coastal radar and anti-ship missile capabilities.
IRGC assets targeted: CENTCOM said more than 60 small boats linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were also hit.
Iran claims strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait targets: Iran’s IRGC said it hit 85 US military targets in Bahrain and Kuwait and claimed to have shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone. The claims have not been independently verified.
Explosions reported in Iran: Iranian media reported blasts in strategic locations, including Kharg Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Qeshm Island.
Iran vows response: Tehran condemned the strikes as a “blatant act of aggression” and warned of a “crushing response”.
Kuwait activates air defences: Kuwait said its air defence systems were activated to intercept incoming threats following the US strikes on Iran.
Bahrain reports missile threat: Bahrain said it faced incoming missiles as regional tensions escalated. No impact or casualties were immediately reported.
Iran claims US drone shot down: The IRGC separately claimed its air defence systems shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Bushehr province. The claim has not been independently verified.
Iran warns over Strait of Hormuz: Tehran said it would not allow outside interference in the strategic waterway and insisted ships follow routes approved by Iran.
Three ships attacked in Gulf waters: A tanker off Oman caught fire after being hit, while two other vessels suffered damage. No injuries were reported, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre.
Energy markets on alert: The escalation has raised concerns over global oil and gas supplies as tensions grow around the Strait of Hormuz.
Ceasefire agreement at risk: The latest developments could threaten the temporary agreement between Washington and Tehran.
Strikes during Khamenei funeral: The attacks came during mourning ceremonies for Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Regional tensions rise: Gulf states remain on alert as the US and Iran face their latest confrontation, raising fears of a wider Middle East conflict.