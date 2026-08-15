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UAE residents: What you need to know this evening as Strait of Hormuz tensions persist

Gargash says attacks on ADNOC vessels will not deter the UAE from diplomacy and deterrence

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Last week, a top Iranian official laid out a laundry list of conditions for reopening the strait, including an end to the "war and aggression against Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq".
Last week, a top Iranian official laid out a laundry list of conditions for reopening the strait, including an end to the "war and aggression against Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq".
AFP

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remained elevated today, with Iran declaring it alone will control the strategic waterway and the UAE condemning an attack on a vessel linked to state oil company ADNOC. The US-Iran conflict has already disrupted some UAE flights to Bahrain and Kuwait, with airlines warning of further changes as the security situation develops.

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Iran: strait will open and close "under Iran's command"

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened and closed only under Iran's command, according to comments carried by China's Xinhua News Agency. The remarks came in response to a claim by US President Donald Trump, who said Friday he would soon declare the waterway a US territory.

Separately, Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on a maritime navigation map for the strait, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Saturday, capping three weeks of talks aimed at establishing safer shipping routes.

Commercial shipping continued to face risk in the strait: the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) reported on Saturday that a bulk carrier was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the waterway.

UAE, Kuwait condemn attack on ADNOC-linked vessel

The UAE strongly condemned what it called an Iranian attack on a vessel affiliated with ADNOC while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. No injuries were reported.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said repeated attacks on ADNOC vessels would not push the UAE away from its approach of deterrence, diplomacy and international law.

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attack, calling it a violation of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

Wider regional violence

Iran called Saturday for the release of three pilots it says were captured in Qatar during the recent Middle East conflict.

In Yemen, one person was killed and eight others injured after the Iran-backed Houthi group fired six ballistic missiles at the Red Sea port of Mocha, Yemen's Armed Forces said.

In southern Lebanon, an Israeli strike killed seven people early Saturday, according to Lebanese state media — the highest death toll reported since a lull in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah began in June.

The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is preparing to return to the United States after more than 250 days on deployment, Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao said. The extended deployment has drawn scrutiny from Congress and sailors' families over reports of low morale and mental health concerns aboard the carrier.

UAE flight updates

Travellers flying from the UAE should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport. Most services continue to operate, but carriers have adjusted a number of regional routes — particularly flights connecting the UAE with Bahrain and Kuwait:

Etihad Airways: Some Abu Dhabi–Bahrain flights are operating as scheduled; several other services are cancelled through August 21.

Emirates: Selected Dubai–Bahrain flights have been cancelled; the status of some Dubai–Kuwait services remains subject to change.

Air Arabia: Several flights to Kuwait and Bahrain have been cancelled or delayed, with some services yet to depart.

flydubai: Regional services continue to operate, but passengers should check individual flight status before travelling.

Other international carriers are also adjusting or suspending selected regional services as the situation develops.

With UAE airports in the middle of a busy summer travel period, passengers are advised to allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration, and to monitor airline notifications for last-minute changes.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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Related Topics:
IsraelLebanonUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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