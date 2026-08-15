GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

Trump says he will declare Hormuz US territory ‘pretty soon’; Iran rejects claim

At New York rally, Trump links Iran war to future US claim over Hormuz strait

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Donald TrumpIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump gestures as he departs after delivering remarks at the Nassau County Police Academy Center for Training and Intelligence in Garden City, New York, on August 14, 2026.
US President Donald Trump gestures as he departs after delivering remarks at the Nassau County Police Academy Center for Training and Intelligence in Garden City, New York, on August 14, 2026.
AFP
US President Donald Trump has said he plans to make the Strait of Hormuz a US territory “pretty soon” after defeating Iran, escalating tensions over the vital waterway. Iran rejected the threat, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi saying the strait would remain Iranian and that blockade enforcement would continue until Washington accepts defeat. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has not decided whether to resume talks with the US, while stressing that the Islamabad memorandum marked an “end of the war, not a ceasefire”. The developments come as the US prepares to deploy another carrier group to the Middle East, while officials also reported that a second sailor from the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group went overboard last spring. Follow live updates on the conflict, diplomacy, shipping and energy markets.

Highlights

Strait of Hormuz traffic remains severely disrupted

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at just 17% of the pre-conflict average over the past seven days, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre.

Only 151 vessels entered or exited the strategic waterway during the period, a slight improvement from the previous week, when traffic stood at just 4% of pre-war levels.

The UKMTO recorded 56 reports of damage to vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters since the US-Iran war began on February 28. The figure does not appear to include two attacks reported on Thursday involving vessels affiliated with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The Southern Omani route, a temporary alternative corridor, remains the highest-risk area, accounting for 16 of 18 projectile strikes reported by UKMTO since July 6.

The US naval blockade continues to prevent ships from travelling to or from Iranian ports, both inside and outside the Strait. Despite the restrictions, one Iranian-flagged vessel was reported entering and another leaving the waterway during the past seven days.

Panama- and Liberia-flagged vessels were the most common, with 12 ships each making the crossing. No US-flagged vessels were recorded.

Product tankers, which typically transport refined petroleum products, remained the most common vessel type using the contested waterway.

Strait of Hormuz 'will remain Iranian': Deputy foreign minister

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stressed Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz "will remain Iranian", after US President Donald Trump said he would "soon" declare the waterway part of American territory.

"The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian," Gharibabadi said on X, adding that the route "will be opened and closed only at Iran's command".

Trump had said Friday that after the United States defeats Iran, "pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States".

ADNOC confirms vessel attack in Strait of Hormuz

ADNOC confirmed that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday evening, August 14. No injuries were reported and the situation has been brought under control.

In a statement, ADNOC stressed the importance of protecting the safety and wellbeing of seafarers, while safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.

The company urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and avoid circulating rumours or unverified reports.

Hormuz cannot be seized by Trump’s ‘tweet’: Iran

"Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized by tweet or election speech": Iran hits back at Trump's 'US territory' remark

Tehran [Iran], August 15 : Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's remarks that he would declare the Strait of Hormuz "a territory of the United States" after defeating Iran, saying the strategic waterway "cannot be seized by tweet" or military force.

In an X post, Gharibabadi said Iran "neither fears threats nor cowers before displays of power", asserting that the Strait of Hormuz "has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian".

"Trump has said that after Iran's defeat, he will soon declare the Strait of Hormuz as US territory! The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized by tweet, nor by aircraft carrier, nor by issuing an order, nor by an election speech. Iran neither fears threats nor cowers before displays of power," Gharibabadi said.

"Once and for all, accept the reality: up to this point, you have suffered strategic and heavy defeats; the Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian; this strait will only be closed and opened under Iran's command, and as long as you do not accept the reality of defeat and cease your fanciful delusions, Iran will continue to enforce the blockade," he added.

His remarks came after Trump, speaking at a rally in Long Island, said he planned to declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory after the conclusion of the war with Iran.

Trump: USS Lincoln’s record deployment ‘not nearly long enough’

Trump dismissed concerns over the mental health and living conditions of crew aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, saying the aircraft carrier’s nine-month deployment was “not nearly enough”.

Trump confirmed the ship will soon be replaced by another carrier as the US remains locked in a standoff with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear programme.

Reports have cited deteriorating conditions and several suicide attempts among crew members, prompting calls from Democratic lawmakers for an investigation. The Navy said a small number of mental health cases had been treated without loss of life.

That ship is moving right now or very shortly and it's being replaced with another very similar ship,.
Donald Trump

US blockade on Iran: 62 vessels redirected, 3 disabled

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday (local time) that its forces had redirected 62 commercial vessels, disabled three, and boarded two others while enforcing the US blockade against Iran in the Arabian Sea.

CENTCOM stated that the actions were taken to ensure compliance with the blockade.

"A US Sailor directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during nighttime flight operations aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) as the ship sails in the Arabian Sea and enforces the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 14, CENTCOM forces have redirected 62 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance," CENTCOM said.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran as both countries continue to stake claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Stocks slip in cautious trading after weak US retail sales data

Stock markets retreated in sparse summer trading Friday, with the uncertain outlook for the Middle East war and the US economy prompting investor caution ahead of the weekend.

Oil prices turned higher and investors braced for further volatility as US and Iranian officials insisted on control of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely shut to tanker traffic by Iran since the US and Israeli launched strikes nearly six months ago.

On Wall Street, where the S&P 500 hit a new record high on Thursday, stocks slipped into negative territory, and most European indexes ended lower after a mixed showing in Asia.

Weaker than expected US retail sales raised new questions about the prospects for the world's biggest economy.

Total US retail sales were down 0.6 percent in July from the previous month, at $763.6 billion, while a new US consumer sentiment survey by the University of Michigan showed confidence dropped by around eight percent in August, ending two months of gains.

Trump says will 'soon' declare Hormuz strait US territory

Trump said he would "soon" declare the Strait of Hormuz waterway part of US territory after defeating Iran.

"After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated - pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States," he said with a chuckle during a political rally at a police academy in New York state.

"It's true," he added.

Trump, together with Israel, launched a war against Iran on February 28 with the stated aims of ending the country's controversial nuclear program and sparking a popular uprising.

However, Iran struck back by establishing de facto control over much of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passageway for large amounts of global energy and other commodity shipping.

The United States remains locked in a stalemate with Iran over the strait, with Iran denying access to much of the civilian shipping and the US Navy mounting a blockade of Iranian ports in an attempt to cripple its economy.

"We have the blockade. No ships get through unless we want them to," Trump the cheering crowd of supporters and police.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dark oil residue collects in shallow coastal waters on Qeshm Island, Iran, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, amid ongoing wartime attacks on vessels and infrastructure in and around the Strait of Hormuz, though the spill's source has not been independently determined.(Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

2 ADNOC vessels attacked in Hormuz; no injuries

12m read
Iranian Major Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, newly-appointed secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Iran's Rezaei sets conditions for Hormuz reopening

4m read
A vessel operates in the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks on civilian tankers and merchant ships have sharply disrupted shipping. Iran is keeping the strategic waterway largely closed as it seeks to use control of Hormuz as leverage in negotiations with the United States.

Iran’s Hormuz strategy: Keep Trump from walking away

4m read
Iran’s demands could force US President Donald Trump to decide whether to make concessions or tolerate continued disruption to a waterway central to global energy supplies.

Will Trump meet Iran’s latest price to reopen Hormuz?

3m read