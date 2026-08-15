Trump says he will declare Hormuz US territory ‘pretty soon’; Iran rejects claim

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at just 17% of the pre-conflict average over the past seven days, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre.

Only 151 vessels entered or exited the strategic waterway during the period, a slight improvement from the previous week, when traffic stood at just 4% of pre-war levels.

The UKMTO recorded 56 reports of damage to vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters since the US-Iran war began on February 28. The figure does not appear to include two attacks reported on Thursday involving vessels affiliated with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The Southern Omani route, a temporary alternative corridor, remains the highest-risk area, accounting for 16 of 18 projectile strikes reported by UKMTO since July 6.

The US naval blockade continues to prevent ships from travelling to or from Iranian ports, both inside and outside the Strait. Despite the restrictions, one Iranian-flagged vessel was reported entering and another leaving the waterway during the past seven days.

Panama- and Liberia-flagged vessels were the most common, with 12 ships each making the crossing. No US-flagged vessels were recorded.

Product tankers, which typically transport refined petroleum products, remained the most common vessel type using the contested waterway.