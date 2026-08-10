Houthis continue aggression against Saudi Arabia
Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained “subdued” over the past week and weakened further over the weekend, maritime intelligence firm Kpler said on Monday.
Confirmed crossings fell from 15 on Friday to 11 on Saturday and just six on Sunday, Kpler said. About half of the vessels used the Iranian-approved northern route, while the route taken by 10 vessels could not be confirmed.
The decline comes as Iran and Oman signal that an agreement on navigation through the key waterway could be close.
Traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea was considerably more active, with 116 crossings recorded over the same three-day period, according to Kpler.
Daily crossings remained relatively stable, with 43 vessels passing through on Friday, 37 on Saturday and 36 on Sunday.
Oman said it was working to contain an oil spill off its southern coast after a tanker ran aground in June inside a protected marine area, triggering calls for action by environmentalists.
The Oman Environment Authority said the ongoing spill had affected roughly 390 square kilometres, according to its most recent analysis.
The slick was concentrated around Oman's Hallaniyat archipelago off the country's southern coast, where a marine reserve was established last year to protect sensitive ecosystems home to diverse marine life, including rare sea turtles.
The country's environment authority said rapid action was needed to protect the area's biodiversity, including "coral reefs, turtle nesting areas, marine habitats and coastal areas of ecological importance".
A report in the state-backed Oman News Agency quoted an official with the transport ministry as saying authorities were conducting aerial surveillance and had deployed divers.
The official said authorities were in the early stages of developing a plan to transfer the vessel's oil cargo "to reduce the risks arising from the incident, ensure navigational safety and protect the marine environment".
Tehran on Monday said Iranians had shown "they are professional chess players" in response to remarks by US President Donald Trump comparing his dealings with Iran to the board game.
Trump on Sunday signalled he was prepared to let economic pressure mount against Iran, apparently backing away from more military strikes after Tehran issued a list of demands for opening the Strait of Hormuz.
"Lights out or lights on, Iranians showed they are professional chess players," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a weekly press conference.
Trump had earlier been quoted by news outlet Axios as saying he was "low-keying it" with Iran.
"We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money," he said.
"It will work out. It always works out. It's like a chess game," Trump added.
Oil prices remain elevated after Iran said an imminent agreement with Oman to manage the Strait of Hormuz would not be enough to reopen the vital waterway, as it demanded the United States meet a set of conditions, reports CNN.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.6% to $84.03 a barrel. WTI, the US benchmark, ticked up 0.4% to $78.49 a barrel.
Iran's foreign ministry said Monday that a defence pact signed last week between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan was "a sign of a change in the perception" of countries in the region towards the United States.
"The countries of the region have realised that security is not a commodity that can be bought from false brokers," said ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei at a weekly press conference, referring to the United States, an ally of the three signatories to the pact.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected a US-led Gaza plan endorsed by Hamas, putting distance between himself and US President Donald Trump as he tries to shore up his base ahead of close elections.
After more than a week of gradually escalating criticism of the plan, and despite receiving assurances that Israel would not need to start withdrawing in Gaza immediately, Netanyahu explicitly opposed the deal following pushback from his right-wing allies.
"Israel rejects the 15-point document," Netanyahu said, referring to the plan Hamas agreed to in late July.
The Israeli military "will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed, and will continue to thwart threats against our forces and our citizens", he told a cabinet meeting.
Netanyahu described Trump, who had hailed the Gaza deal as a milestone for peace, as "our greatest friend in the White House" - but quickly made clear he was willing to challenge him, saying Israel was raising its objections with the United States.
"They have ideas; some of them are acceptable to us and some are not, and we know how to stand our ground on these matters," he said.
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Yemeni government forces and medical sources reported that Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched a large-scale missile and drone assault on the Red Sea port city of al-Mokha (also spelled Makha or Mocha) late on Sunday, August 9, 2026, killing at least seven people — including three civilians and four to eight military personnel — and wounding around 30–32 others.
The Yemeni military stated that four armed forces members and three civilians were killed and 30 others injured in the strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, the commercial port, and armed forces positions.
Air defences intercepted and shot down 11 Houthi drones. Later medical and AFP-cited figures raised the toll to at least 11 dead (three civilians and eight military personnel) and 32 wounded (including six civilians), with all civilian casualties linked to hits on the port.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards insisted late on Sunday that they would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the US complied with a list of demands, including paying compensation for war damage.
Iran's effective blockade of the crucial energy conduit has rattled allies, roiled markets and driven up prices, but US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was "low-keying it" in his approach to Tehran, suggesting he believed he could wait them out economically.
Oil prices were higher in early Asian trading Monday as uncertainty over a possible agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz continued to outweigh hopes for a quick return to normal shipping.
At 8:33 am Tokyo on Monday (Aug. 10, 2026), market data on OilPrice.com showed West Texas Intermediate crude at $78.71 a barrel, up 53 cents, or 0.68%; Brent crude at $84.28, up 73 cents, or 0.87%; and Murban crude at $80.25, up 72 cents, or 0.91%.