Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained “subdued” over the past week and weakened further over the weekend, maritime intelligence firm Kpler said on Monday.

Confirmed crossings fell from 15 on Friday to 11 on Saturday and just six on Sunday, Kpler said. About half of the vessels used the Iranian-approved northern route, while the route taken by 10 vessels could not be confirmed.

The decline comes as Iran and Oman signal that an agreement on navigation through the key waterway could be close.

Traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea was considerably more active, with 116 crossings recorded over the same three-day period, according to Kpler.

Daily crossings remained relatively stable, with 43 vessels passing through on Friday, 37 on Saturday and 36 on Sunday.