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Netanyahu defies NYC arrest threat, says he will attend UN despite mayor's remarks

NYC mayor backs off arrest threat, Netanyahu accuses him of stoking divisions

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he plans to attend the UN General Assembly in New York this autumn, dismissing previous threats by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to have him arrested over an International Criminal Court warrant.

In an interview with US media, Netanyahu said he was "not concerned" about Mamdani's earlier comments, noting that the mayor has since acknowledged he lacks the legal authority to arrest a foreign head of government.

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The Israeli leader accused Mamdani of fueling divisions in the city.

"He's supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers — Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone — but he's trying to turn one group against the other," Netanyahu told Fox News.

Mamdani accuses Netanyahu of war crimes

Mamdani had previously said he would seek to enforce an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which accuses Netanyahu of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

Israel rejects the allegations, arguing the ICC lacks jurisdiction and that its military acts in self-defence.

Last week, Mamdani softened his position, saying he does not have the legal power to arrest Netanyahu and that enforcement of international warrants does not fall under the authority of New York City's mayor.

Netanyahu also pointed to two stabbing attacks in Manhattan on Thursday, saying they reflected growing concerns about antisemitism.

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