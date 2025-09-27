The protest followed days of Gaza speeches and talks to end the nearly two-year war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a mass walkout during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, leaving rows of empty seats.
When he began speaking, the hall was largely vacant, with only a few delegations — including the United States — remaining. The dramatic protest came after days of speeches on Gaza and discussions aimed at ending the nearly two-year war.
As Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, he was met with a mix of jeers and scattered applause, insisting that Israel “must finish the job” against Hamas.
Despite the near-empty hall, Netanyahu said his remarks were being broadcast directly to Palestinians. He claimed Israel had installed loudspeakers around Gaza and hacked mobile phones to livestream his address.
Speaking directly to the 48 remaining hostages in Gaza, Netanyahu assured them that “Israel has not forgotten you.” He urged Hamas to release captives, surrender, and lay down arms. His warning was blunt: “If you do, you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down.”
The Israeli leader dismissed recent recognition of Palestine by the UK, France, and other countries, calling it “national suicide” for Israel and an undeserved reward for Hamas. He vowed to “finish the job” in Gaza and accused the Palestinian Authority of being “corrupt to the core.”
Shortly after Netanyahu’s remarks, US President Donald Trump said he believed a Gaza deal was imminent and would secure the hostages’ release. “I think we maybe have a deal on Gaza, very close to a deal on Gaza,” Trump said, though previous promises of a breakthrough have not materialised.
Netanyahu faces war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court, alongside former defence minister Yoav Gallant. His UN address offered an opportunity to push back against mounting international criticism.
Outside the building, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered a few blocks away.
Netanyahu also claimed Israel was battling radical Islam on behalf of the wider world: “You know deep down that Israel is fighting your fight.”
The war, now nearing its second year, has devastated Gaza. Israel’s offensive has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, according to health ministry figures considered reliable by the UN. Nearly the entire population has been displaced, and aid groups warn of a collapsing humanitarian situation.
Netanyahu repeatedly invoked Hamas’s October 7, 2023 assault, which killed 1,219 people in Israel and triggered the war. He cited atrocities committed during the attack, vowing they would never be repeated as long as he remained in power.
