Trump and Arab leaders meet at UN to address Gaza crisis

The meeting was initiated by Donald Trump, President of the United States. The meeting was co-hosted by President Trump and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and joined by His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey; Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia; Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Moustafa Kamal Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.