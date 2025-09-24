Trump and Arab leaders meet at UN to address Gaza crisis

Summit calls for peace and stability in the Middle East
Abu Dhabi: A multilateral summit of the leaders of the United States and eight Arab States, along with members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was convened at United Nations Headquarters on the margins of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The meeting was initiated by Donald Trump, President of the United States. The meeting was co-hosted by President Trump and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and joined by His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey; Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia; Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Moustafa Kamal Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Leaders of Arab and OIC states thanked President Trump for convening the meeting and highlighted the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, including high civilian casualties and regional consequences.
They reiterated opposition to forced displacement and called for the return of those displaced.
The leaders stressed the urgent need to end the war, achieve an immediate ceasefire, release hostages, and allow the entry of humanitarian aid. They emphasized cooperation with President Trump and the importance of his leadership in achieving a just and lasting peace.
Participants highlighted the need to stabilise the West Bank and Jerusalem’s Holy Sites and expressed support for Palestinian Authority reform efforts.
They also discussed the importance of a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza, based on the Arab and OIC framework, with international assistance supporting the Palestinian leadership.
The summit participants emphasised that this meeting should serve as the start of a sustained process toward peace, regional cooperation, and the rebuilding of lives for Palestinians in Gaza.
