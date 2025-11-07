Kerala actor confesses 18-year extra-marital affair: 'I was only human'

The actor spoke about his love story with his wife, and how his marriage is still intact
It came as a surprise—or rather a shock—to fans when veteran Malayalam actor Janardhanan revealed that he had been involved in an 18-year-long affair, and that his wife was aware of it.
In a recent interview on Vanitha’s YouTube channel, Janardhanan said he had known his wife since childhood and that their relationship was built on deep affection and trust. “I was very close to her, growing up. I was headstrong, and despite what others thought, I married her. My wife, who studied in Delhi, is fluent in both Hindi and English.” He added that she was also 'beautiful and graceful.'
During the conversation, he confessed that he had been involved in an extra-marital affair that lasted 18 years. He added that his wife, despite being displeased, “chose to adjust.” “My wife knew about the affair, although she didn’t approve. She understood because she trusted me, having known me since we were young. The affair happened, because my wife lost interest in intimacy. I was only human, I did everything that I could, but I was drawn to another human.”
He continued that the woman involved ended the affair once her son grew older, fearing the “potential shame” it could bring if made public. “She broke up with me, when her son grew up, as she feared societal stigma,” said Janardhanan.
He maintains that no one was hurt by his actions and that his marriage remained intact. “People often ask why I had an affair, despite loving my wife deeply. The truth is, my wife knew everything,” he emphasised, adding that she has known him since childhood. “There was no impact on our family,” he said, noting that this was the “right time” to open up.
