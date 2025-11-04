Kerala Best Actress winner shares her joy on the award, marking a career milestone.
Shamla Hamza, the acclaimed actress from Feminichi Fathima, has been making waves after winning the Best Actress award at the Kerala State Awards 2025. Talking to Gulf News about her career, the recognition, and her life in Dubai, Shamla opens up with heartfelt excitement.
“I am so happy, I cannot explain what kind of happiness I am going through. This award is so special for all actors who dream to be in a position where everyone would love to achieve. I am excited, still getting messages from celebrities. I was not expecting this award. It was very special to share a space with the actresses in the list, that itself was an award for me,” she modestly shares.
Reflecting on her performance in Feminichi Fathima, Shamla says, “The film gave me a great opportunity, it gave me a chance to perform. This has given me a chance and that has changed me as an actor, this award is going to change my life, and that’s what I believe.”
The actress also touches on the social relevance of the film, that explores the lives and struggles of stay-at-home mothers. She herself, plays a role of a mother in the film. “This topic is relevant, mainly viewers have told me that this is their life and are going through it. Take a stand, is my message to society,” she emphasises.
Originally from Kerala, Shamla has also embraced life in Dubai. “I am born and brought up in Kerala, I came to Dubai for a job, and it is very safe, for everyone who would like to work. I enjoyed my life there,” she says, reflecting on the balance between her roots and her cosmopolitan experiences.
With her first Kerala State Award in hand, Shamla Hamza is poised to take her career—and her message—to even greater heights.
