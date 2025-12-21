Sreenivasan laid to rest: Fans and stars mourn Malayalam cinema icon

Fans and film stars, including Prithviraj and Suriya, pay tribute to Sreenivasan in Kochi
Kochi: Malayalam cinema veteran Sreenivasan was laid to rest with state honours at his residence in Kandanad, Kochi, on Sunday morning. Fans and film industry colleagues gathered to bid a heartfelt farewell, while his son Vineeth Sreenivasan performed the final rites. The 69-year-old passed away on Saturday morning during routine dialysis, after years of health challenges.
Several notable figures from the Malayalam film industry, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Lal, Fazil, and Sathyan Anthikad, visited the residence to pay their respects.
Tamil superstar Suriya arrived in Kochi on Sunday to extend condolences to Sreenivasan’s family, reflecting the late actor’s pan-Indian influence.
The funeral was also attended by Siddique, Gokulam Gopalan, Renji Panicker, and Nikhila Vimal, among others, who gathered to celebrate and remember his contributions to cinema.
Earlier, Sreenivasan’s body was kept at Ernakulam Town Hall for public viewing, where fans and well-wishers from across the state paid tribute to the beloved actor and filmmaker.
The loss of Sreenivasan has left a deep void in Malayalam cinema. Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal paid their last respects at Town Hall, with Mammootty also visiting Sreenivasan’s residence to offer condolences.
Mohanlal took to Facebook to share a heartfelt note:"Sreeni returned without saying goodbye. Our bond was far beyond the definition of colleagues… Every Malayali had an intimate relationship with him."
Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan expressed grief on X, writing:
"Some artists entertain, some enlighten, some provoke. #Sreenivasan did it all, with a smile that carried truth and a laugh that carried responsibility."
Rajinikanth called him “an excellent actor and a very good human being,” recalling their days as classmates at film school.
Prithviraj tweeted: “Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/director/actor! Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace, legend!”
K.S. Chithra shared gratitude for having sung in his films and offered prayers for the family.
Manju Warrier remembered him as a timeless presence whose legacy will survive “not just in one but many ways.”
Actor Mukesh, a close collaborator, said: “Even the criticism in his films was laced with humour. The moments spent with Sreenivasan are golden moments.”
Dulquer Salmaan, Basil Joseph, and several other celebrities shared emotional tributes on social media, praising Sreenivasan’s cinematic contributions and his mentorship of younger artists.
The Kerala government announced that police honours would be accorded at Sreenivasan’s funeral, including a bugle salute. A state advisory noted his numerous accolades, including a National Film Award for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala and six Kerala State Film Awards.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described his passing as an “irreparable loss to Malayalam cinema,” praising Sreenivasan’s ability to depict the life of the common man while guiding audiences through humour and reflection.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also condoled his death, highlighting the timelessness of his contributions and extending condolences to the family.
Sreenivasan’s legacy spans decades, shaping Malayalam cinema both in front of and behind the camera. Loved for his wit, insightful scripts, and relatable performances, his passing has triggered widespread grief across the industry and among fans. From public homage to heartfelt tributes, the nation paused to honour a filmmaker whose impact on Malayalam cinema is unparalleled, leaving a mark that will endure for generations.
Over a career spanning nearly five decades, Sreenivasan acted in more than 225 films. Known for his versatility, he excelled as both a comedian and lead actor, often portraying the “flawed everyman” with authenticity.
Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam, Kannur district, he emerged as a defining voice in Malayalam cinema, blending sharp social satire with accessible storytelling. His notable screenplays include Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, Pattanapravesham, Sandesam, Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol, and Njan Prakashan.
Sreenivasan frequently collaborated with directors Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad, and Kamal, shaping the golden era of Malayalam comedy and socially conscious drama. He directed and scripted Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, winning the National Film Award and six Kerala State Film Awards.
Formally trained at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu, he made his acting debut in Manimuzhakkam (1976) and his first lead role in Sanghaganam (1979). Beyond acting and writing, he co-produced films including Katha Parayumpol and Thattathin Marayathu under Lumiere Film Company with Mukesh.
Sreenivasan’s contributions to Malayalam cinema—through acting, writing, and filmmaking—have left an indelible mark. His unique ability to entertain, provoke thought, and reflect society ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire filmmakers and audiences for generations.
With inputs from ANI, IANS
