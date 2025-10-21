GOLD/FOREX
Asrani's last wish for a private funeral honoured; PM Modi pays tribute: 'Deeply saddened...'

The funeral was held on Diwali without any stars or media presence

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Asrani passed away after breathing complications.
Photos: IANS

The comedy king of Bollywood, Asrani, has taken his final bow. The veteran actor, whose impeccable timing had audiences in splits for over five decades, passed away Monday afternoon at the age of 84 due to breathing complications. News agency ANI reported that Asrani’s last rites took place late last night at Santacruz Crematorium, attended only by family and close friends. True to his final wish, the ceremony was private, with no media or public presence.

According to India TV, Asrani had asked his wife Manju Asrani not to make the news public. His last rites were held quietly at Santacruz Crematorium with only close family and friends in attendance.

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute on X, writing:
"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. Om Shanti."

The Bollywood fraternity is equally heartbroken. Akshay Kumar, who shared the screen with Asrani in Priyadarshan classics like Bhagam Bhaag, Khatta Meetha, and De Dana Dan, posted an emotional message:

"Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs a week back on the set of Haiwaan. Bohot pyare insaan the… legendary comic timing…from Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome, and our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan, I learned so much from him. An absolute loss to our industry. God bless you, Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti."

Asrani leaves behind a legacy of joy and laughter that spans generations—from his iconic Sholay antics to heartwarming moments in Chhoti Si Baat. Bollywood may have lost a comic genius, but his laughter will echo forever.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
