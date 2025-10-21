The comedy king of Bollywood, Asrani, has taken his final bow. The veteran actor, whose impeccable timing had audiences in splits for over five decades, passed away Monday afternoon at the age of 84 due to breathing complications. News agency ANI reported that Asrani’s last rites took place late last night at Santacruz Crematorium, attended only by family and close friends. True to his final wish, the ceremony was private, with no media or public presence.