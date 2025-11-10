Kanz Jewels honors UAE Flag Day with global peace initiative

GOLD/FOREX
Dubai: On UAE Flag Day, Kanz Jewels marked the occasion with a heartfelt celebration of national pride, unity, and peace. In a symbolic gesture, the brand joined hands with Nilesh Parmar’s Vishwa Shanti Tiranga Yatra — a global peace journey — by placing the UAE flag on his car, representing the nation’s values of harmony and brotherhood across continents.

The Vishwa Shanti Tiranga Yatra is an inspiring expedition that carries the Indian Tricolor and now the UAE flag across multiple countries to promote peace, friendship, and the universal values of coexistence. The journey embodies unity beyond borders — a vision that resonates deeply with the UAE’s message of tolerance and togetherness.

Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels, shared: “Flag Day is not just a celebration of the UAE’s identity but also a reminder of the values that bind humanity together. Supporting this global peace initiative is our humble way of honoring the UAE’s legacy of harmony and inclusivity.”

For over three decades, Kanz Jewels has been synonymous with trust, craftsmanship, and heritage. As one of Dubai’s most admired jewellery brands, Kanz continues to shine as a symbol of excellence and cultural pride in the heart of the Emirates.

