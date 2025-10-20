Spin to Win: Kanz Jewels offers festive prizes at Meena Bazaar this diwali

“Diwali is a time of joy, giving, and celebration. At Kanz Jewels, our customers are the cornerstone of our success. This year, we wanted to make their Diwali celebrations even more special by combining the joy of shopping with the excitement of winning guaranteed rewards," said Mr. Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels. "We invite everyone to visit our Meena Bazaar showroom, experience Kanz’s Wheel of Fortune, and celebrate the festival of lights with a touch of Kanz magic.”