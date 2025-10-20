Spin to Win: Kanz Jewels offers festive prizes at Meena Bazaar this diwali

Win instant cash, silver coins, concert tickets, dining vouchers & more prizes
Dubai: This Diwali, Kanz Jewels, one of Dubai’s most trusted names in fine jewellery, is bringing an extra dose of festive sparkle and excitement for its customers. Shoppers visiting Kanz Jewels’ Meena Bazaar showroom in Bur Dubai can experience the thrill of Kanz’s Wheel of Fortune and win guaranteed prizes, including instant cash rewards, silver coins, concert tickets, dining vouchers, and much more.
From dazzling jewellery to delightful surprises, every spin promises a reason to celebrate. Prizes this festive season include Sonu Nigam concert tickets, silver coins, cash vouchers, dining experiences, and other exciting gifts that make every visit rewarding.
“Diwali is a time of joy, giving, and celebration. At Kanz Jewels, our customers are the cornerstone of our success. This year, we wanted to make their Diwali celebrations even more special by combining the joy of shopping with the excitement of winning guaranteed rewards," said Mr. Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels. "We invite everyone to visit our Meena Bazaar showroom, experience Kanz’s Wheel of Fortune, and celebrate the festival of lights with a touch of Kanz magic.”
The Wheel of Fortune is available exclusively at Kanz Jewels’ Meena Bazaar showroom, Bur Dubai, where shoppers can explore an extensive collection of traditional and contemporary jewellery, perfect for gifting or celebrating the festive season in style.
